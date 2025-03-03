$2 million 16 bedroom historic hostel hits the market

By Jessica Agoston-Cleary

WATCH: Brisbane rental rise as investors lean in

In the Queensland capital of Brisbane an impressive stately home passed in at Auction.

5 Brisbane St, Ipswich pIcture supplied

5 Brisbane Street, Ipswich, has had just three incarnations over the course of its 140-year history.

Built c1885 as a single-storey timber dwelling for Thomas Towell, the telegraph stationmaster, and his second wife Sarah - Towell's first wife, Eliza tragically died from "paralysis of the brain brought on by the excessive heat" in Dec 1872, aged 49.



The house had a second storey added to it by Dr Edward Brown in 1911.

In 1949, the Queensland Country Women's Association (QCWA) bought the property and it has been a safe haven for women and their families ever since, most notably as supervised city accommodation for young country girls, particularly students.

5 Brisbane St Ipswich, Pic supplied

"The wonderful thing about the sale of the property is that it will enable the QCWA to expand the work they do in the community" notes Mel Christie of Harcourts Property Centre.

Make it a family home or subdivide

With 16 bedrooms and original Federation and Victorian features throughout the main building, plus a single level brick building comprising four self-contained residences, the possibilities are endless for what this significant piece of Brisbane's architectural history could become.

"It's just fascinating to walk through," Ms. Christie says.



"The high pressed tinned ceilings, the original sweeping grand staircase. You don't see properties like this anymore and that's why I love the fact that there's heritage protection on the main building."

5 Brisbane St Ipswich, Pic supplied

Zoned Residential High Density, the expansive 1728m2 corner allotment with dual street frontage has potential for subdivision STCA.



"The good thing about the property is that it's possible to have the heritage later removed from the 70s units, which opens up the potential for subdivision, says Ms. Christie.



"We've had interest from people who are contemplating turning it into a wedding venue, as well as those who want to transform it into a significant family home."

Properties of this calibre and historic significance with development potential are becoming increasingly rare in Australia.

As the population grows, 5 Brisbane Street, with its proximity to the amenities of the city, is ripe for restoration and development.



Now on the market, Ms. Christie is accepting offers over $2 million.