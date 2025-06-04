200-year-old estate, cellar door and resort on the South Coast has a $15m price tag

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Listed for sale early last year, Coolangatta Estate, near Berry remains on the market - and has an official price guide for the first time.

The estate operates as a boutique 28-room resort, vineyard, wedding venue and wine brand, with the estate-grown fruit successfully converted over the decades by Tyrrell's in the Hunter Valley.



The estate, on the market for just the second time in its 202-year history, now has a $15 million guide.



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Established in 1822, Coolangatta Estate, is on the market for the just the second time in its 202-year history. Picture: Supplied

The sale process

Established in 1822, Coolangatta Estate is believed to be one of Australia's oldest continuous farming enterprises.



The estate was initially listed for sale via an Expressions of Interest process, although a price guide wasn't made available.

The selling agent, managing director of the Monopole Group, Adam Morris said they'd since had strong levels of inquiry on the property, including from developers.

"It's just finding the right profile of buyer, who will align with the right timing and value for the sellers," he said.

Mr Morris said the newly released price guide could open up the pool of potential buyers to include more private buyers.

He said there hadn't been a price guide issued previously due to a lack of comparable sales.

"We were open to hearing feedback from the market," he said. "We've listened to the market, and this price offers value for buyers."

The estate has a $15 million guide. Picture: Supplied

Award winners

Coolangatta Estate is a major tourist attraction, its setting overlooking the ocean and surrounded by vineyards.

Other features of the property include two executive or managers' residences, tennis court, pool and a dormant par three golf course awaiting reactivation.

Coolangatta Estate has accumulated more than 200 trophies and 2000 show medals in its almost 40-year history as a wine producer.

The majority of sales are direct to consumer through the cellar door and on-site restaurant.

Coolangatta Estate has accumulated more than 200 trophies and 2000 show medals in its almost 40-year history as a wine producer. Picture: Supplied

A rich history

The estate is on the market after 75-plus years of Bishop family ownership.

Alexander Berry and Edward Wollstonecraft settled on the foothills of Mount Coolangatta ("Cullunghutti") in 1822, after obtaining a grant of 10,000 acres and 100 convicts from the NSW Government.

The Coolangatta Estate was reportedly the site of the first European settlement on the South Coast.

Coolangatta quickly developed into a thriving economy boasting mills, workshops and artisans. Within years it was exporting thoroughbred horses to India, Cedar to Europe and cattle, tobacco, cheese and wheat to Sydney.

Alexander died in 1873 and the estate passed to his younger brother David Berry - after whom the nearby township of Berry was named, along with Alexander - and later to the Hay family (cousins of the Berry's) with whom it remained until the late 1940's.

During this time, the estate fell into a state of disrepair and there was a risk that the historic buildings would be lost to neglect.

While much of the original landholding had been sold off, the jewel of the estate remained in the hands of the Berry's descendants.

In 1947, local farmer Colin Bishop purchased his first couple of hundred acres of farming land at Coolangatta, and in 1950, he began to use the land for dairying.

In 1971, Mr Bishop began major restoration work to restore the old convict-built buildings to their former glory.

Although shipbuilding, logging and tobacco growing remain in a bygone era, Greg Bishop and his family have continued to capitalise on the fertile land, after re-establishing vineyards in the late 1980's.