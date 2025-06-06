7 great Illawarra entertaining homes for sale this winter

WATCH: What to expect for regional property markets during winter

Winter has well and truly arrived, and buyers on the lookout for a new home may be seeking properties that best accommodate the cooler conditions.

So, we've provided a list of Illawarra and South Coast homes currently on the market that are well-suited to wintertime entertaining and/or relaxing.

The results span from fireplaces and fire-pits to bars and home cinemas.

Read more: Renovate or detonate: 'Totally original' Figtree home to go under the hammer

We've provided a list of Illawarra and South Coast homes currently on the market that are well-suited to wintertime entertaining and/or relaxing. Pictures: Supplied

The ultimate entertainer?

A high-end entertainer at Shell Cove that's built a sizeable following via social media is on the market.

The property, located at 6 Catamaran Avenue, Shell Cove has a price guide of $5 million to $5.5 million.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home was inspired by Palm Springs and coastal styles.

"Everything is centred around the pool, a mineral pool which is in the middle of the house," the owner recently told the Mercury.



However, there are entertainment aspects that also suit the cooler conditions.

"We wanted the ultimate entertainer, so we built everything with that in mind," the seller said. "We've got pizza ovens, barbecue areas, Zip taps so we never have to heat the water up.

"We put everything in here so we could entertain."

The selling agent is Michelle Mannex from Shellharbour Marina Real Estate.

Shooting some hoops

This home features a northeast-facing outdoor entertaining area with a heated mineral pool, detached studio, and a purpose-built basketball court.

The five-bedroom home is located at 21 Cassell Avenue, Towradgi, and doesn't currently have a price guide. It's due to be auctioned on June 27.

The home also contains a separate media room, a stone kitchen including a butler's pantry, a parents' retreat with twin walk-in wardrobes and ensuite, and a tiled open-plan living area including a gas fire.

The selling agent is Darren Kay from Belle Property Illawarra.

Relax and enjoy the views

Set across three levels, this luxury home enjoys sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and the surrounding escarpment, and offers plenty of options for families and entertainers.



The home, located at 14 Seaview Crescent, Stanwell Park is due to be auctioned on June 23. It has a price guide in the high $2 million range.

While using the in-ground pool may not be to everyone's liking during winter, you can unwind in the courtyard or entertain in the alfresco as the sun dips below the horizon. There's also multiple living zones, including a formal lounge with a fireplace, sunken living/dining, and a family room with a built-in bar.

The selling agent is Jordan Andonovski from The Agency.

Serenity in the Mount Kembla foothills

The Southern Highlands come to Mount Kembla via this picturesque landscaped acreage.



The home, located at 72 William James Drive, Mount Kembla has a guide of $2.95 million. Occupying a 4797 square metre block, it features a swimming pool, gazebo and private garden nooks.



You can entertain in style with a design that "blends gourmet living and sophisticated comfort", according to the marketing. There's also a fireplace and a dedicated home theatre.

The selling agent is Kristy Sequeira from Colliers.

Luxury retreat in Berry

'Cuttagee' has been a well-known luxury retreat in Berry for many years.



The property, located at 222 Kangaroo Valley Road, Bundewallah is due to be auctioned on July 16. The price guide is $3.9 million to the early $4 million range.

Situated on an elevated 1.51-hectare lifestyle allotment and hidden from view this home features five bedrooms and a private media room, plus the open plan entertainment level reaching out to the northern views across the in-ground pool. There's also private garden areas as well as a purpose-built fire-pit.



The selling agent is Shane Hilaire from Ray White.

A private resort-style retreat

From your own purpose-built theatre room to the expansive covered alfresco area, you can enjoy winter nights at home.

The property, located at 6 Laguna Close, Shell Cove has a guide of $3 million.

Features include a combination of 50mm and 100mm stone benchtops in the kitchen, well-suited to when you're entertaining. You can fire up the built-in Beefeater barbecue, slice up a wood-fired pizza in the refractory pizza oven, and serve guests from sleek stone bench tops complete with a sink and fridge.



The selling agent is Monique Field from Monique Field Property.

Plenty of entertainment options

This eye-catching home, positioned at the top of the Port Kembla headlands, has a price guide of $12 million - and presents a multitude of entertainment options.



Located at 40 Dovers Drive, Port Kembla, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home boasts panoramic ocean views.



Features include numerous entertaining spaces including a walk-in wine cellar, a guest bar and lounge opening to a waterfront mineral pool and fire-pit, sauna, cold plunge, and private elevator.



The selling agent is Daniel Kostovski from Rise Property Group.