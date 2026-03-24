A buyer's market predicted for these 5 apartment hotspots: Why Castle Hill leads the price pivot

Summary:

- National Price Forecast: Australia is bracing for a potential national housing price decline in late 2027, triggered by a record-breaking surge in new dwelling supply (up 25 per cent above average).

- The Apartment Glut Hotspots: A localised oversupply of units is emerging in key suburbs, most notably Castle Hill Central, Pagewood, Docklands, Zetland, and Mermaid Waters, where listing volumes are outpacing demand.

- Two-Speed Market Dynamics: While high-supply apartment sectors in NSW and Victoria face cooling prices, supply-constrained markets in WA, QLD, and SA are forecast to remain in a high-growth phase.

- Buyer vs. Investor Outlook: The supply surge is creating a strategic negotiation window for first home buyers in the apartment sector, while presenting investors with increased risks of rental competition and stalled capital growth.



Showground Pavilions - 3 Andalusian Way, Castle Hill, NSW 2154

Australia's housing market is heading toward a potential turning point, with a record surge in new supply forecast to trigger the first national price decline in more than three years and reshape the outlook for both investors and first home buyers.

New research from HomeLoanRates.com.au, conducted by Primara Research, reveals Australia's record dwelling supply surge is forecast to trigger the first national quarterly price decline in more than three years, with modelling pointing to a potential market peak in 2027.



According to the research Australia added 54,000 homes in the December 2025 quarter, the largest single-quarter increase in residential dwelling stock since 2016 and 25 per cent above the long-run average.



While the lift in supply is aimed at easing affordability pressures, the modelling suggests it could instead mark the beginning of a more complex phase in the housing cycle.

Unlike interest rates, which hit borrowing power almost immediately, supply takes time to flow through the market.

Primara's modelling shows the biggest impact lands seven quarters later, placing the full force of this supply surge in the September 2027 quarter, when prices are forecast to fall 0.32 per cent nationally.

"It isn't the rate rise in isolation that concerns us, it's the combination of a rate environment tightening at precisely the moment the largest supply surge in nearly a decade is working its way through the system. That timing is what makes 2027 a genuine inflection point," said Peter Drennan, director of Primara Research.

If supply had tracked at average levels, the outcome would look very different. Instead of a decline, prices would be expected to rise 1.15 per cent, highlighting just how much influence one outsized construction surge can have when it lands. "A 0.32 per cent national decline sounds modest, and in isolation it is," Mr Drennan said. "But it would be the first negative quarter in more than three years, and our modelling suggests it arrives at the intersection of peak supply impact and peak rate pressure. Markets rarely turn on dramatic single events, they turn at exactly these kinds of quiet confluences."

Suburbs already feeling the pressure

Some markets are already providing a preview of what this supply shock looks like in real time.

Castle Hill Central in Sydney has seen apartment listings surge 246 per cent in 2025, reaching 1,155 properties as developments near completion, a clear sign of supply hitting the market at scale.

A typical Victorian freestanding house in Albert Park. Pic supplied

Albert Park in Melbourne presents one of the most extreme imbalances. The suburb recorded just 80 apartment listings over the past two years, yet received 1,380 approvals across 2024 and 2025, pointing to a wave of new stock yet to arrive.



Already apartment-established markets will see substantial additions. Melbourne's Docklands approvals increased from 1,010 to 1,950, Sydney's Zetland grew from 325 to 1,236.

In Sydney's Five Dock/Abbotsford, the mismatch is just as stark. Around 295 listings were recorded over two years, compared to 1,239 apartments approved, more than four times current supply. Together, these markets highlight how quickly conditions can shift from undersupply to oversupply.

This property in Five Dock is on the market with a buyers guide of $900,000

The apartment surge presents both risk and opportunity for investors. In the short term, more stock means increased competition, slower price growth, and potential pressure on rents as new developments come online.

"Interest rates dominate the headlines, but our modelling shows supply is actually the stronger price force," Mr Drennan said.

"The RBA's decision will add pressure, but it is the December quarter supply figure that is doing the heavy lifting in our 2027 forecast. That story is not getting nearly enough attention."

At the same time, capital is already shifting toward tighter, more affordable markets like Western Australia and South Australia, where supply remains constrained and growth prospects stronger.

For first home buyers locked out by affordability, the apartment glut could create a rare opening. With unit prices typically well below houses often in the $600,000 to $800,000 range in major cities, a surge in listings could finally tip the balance back toward buyers. More supply means more choice, less urgency, and a greater ability to negotiate. But the opportunity may be highly localised.

A divided market: where you buy will matter most

The national numbers mask a growing divide between states and that has real consequences for buyers trying to time the market. "For anyone trying to time a property decision in 2027, the state you are in will matter enormously," Mr Drennan said. "A buyer in Queensland or WA is looking at a fundamentally different market to someone in Sydney or Melbourne. The national average will tell you very little about your actual situation."

In high-priced, supply-heavy markets like NSW and Victoria where median house prices sit around $1.3 million and $920,000 respectively, with unit prices significantly lower, price growth is expected to stall or reverse under the weight of new supply.

NSW: Modest growth before a projected 1.49 per cent quarterly fall in 2027

Modest growth before a projected 1.49 per cent quarterly fall in 2027 Victoria: Forecast to decline1.44 per cent, with multiple negative quarters across 2026

Meanwhile, more affordable states continue to attract capital and population growth:

Queensland: Up 13.1 per cent

Up 13.1 per cent South Australia: Up 13.8 per cent

Up 13.8 per cent Western Australia: Up 16.3 per cent

Up 16.3 per cent Northern Territory: Up 10.7 per cent

While the national supply story is still building, early signs of oversupply are already emerging at a suburb level, particularly in apartment markets.

Data from View.com.au shows how quickly approvals are translating into real listings and what's coming next. In 2024, 2,421 apartments were approved across the key hotspots. By 2025, listings had climbed to 4,277, a 19 per cent increase year-on-year.

The additional 672 listings equate to roughly 28 per cent of the previous year's approvals, establishing a clear pipeline from approval to market. If that ratio holds, the 11,442 apartments approved in 2025 could generate an additional 3,176 listings in 2026, a projected 74 per cent surge in supply across these markets.

For buyers and investors, that represents a fundamental shift in negotiating power. Buyers in oversupplied apartment markets could benefit, while those chasing houses may continue to face intense competition due to limited new supply.

A national price dip in 2027 may be modest, but the forces driving it are not. The combination of record supply, rising interest rates and shifting investor demand is setting up a two-speed housing market, both nationally and within suburbs. For buyers, it's no longer just about timing the market, it's about understanding where supply is landing and where it isn't.