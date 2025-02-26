'A lot of wow factor': Wollongong apartment fetches $3m-plus

NSW

Updated 1 year ago

Published 26 February 2025

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6/9A Kembla Street, Wollongong was sold for more than $3 million. Picture: Supplied

There has been a series of significant apartment sales throughout the Illawarra recently.

This includes a Wollongong apartment with "wow factor" being snapped up for more than $3 million.

The three-bedroom listing at 6/9A Kembla Street, Wollongong has sold for $3.15 million.

Read more: 'Location, views, acreage': Kiama Heights property has $11m price tag

The listing occupies the entire sixth floor level of the building in a complex of seven apartments. Picture: Supplied

Occupying the entire sixth floor level of the building in a complex of seven apartments, it offers views of the coastline and escarpment. The apartment spans 179 square metres internally.

According to CoreLogic records, it was sold after 100 days on the market.

Selling agent, Jennifer McCormack from The Agency Illawarra said the property was sold to an Illawarra buyer looking to downsize.

"There were a lot of second inspections on the property," she said.

"It has a lot of wow factor, the size of the floor plan, plus the northerly aspect."

Records show the property previously sold in 2008 for $1.325 million.

205/10 Bong Bong Street, Kiama was sold recently. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, a beachfront apartment at Kiama has quickly changed hands.

The property, located at 205/10 Bong Bong Street, Kiama sold for $3 million.

The three-bedroom apartment boasts uninterrupted ocean views, while the complex features a pool and outdoor spa.

Selling agent, Marnie Beauchamp from Belle Property Berry said the apartment was sold to an Illawarra buyer.

"They liked the location, the view and the facilities, as well as being walking distance to everything," she said.

The property was sold after two weeks on the market.

Artist's impression: A Shell Cove apartment sold for nearly $2 million. Picture: Supplied

Also, a Shell Cove apartment has fetched nearly $2 million.

The two-bedroom apartment is located at 308/15 Quayside Avenue, Shell Cove.

Located in the Vela complex, it sold for $1.995 million.

Selling agent, Bernie Humphreys from Frasers Property said it was sold to Illawarra buyers.

"They feel that Shell Cove is good value at this time for capital growth," Mr Humphreys said.

"They like apartment 3.08 as it has a large balcony, wide frontage with both bedrooms and living overlooking the harbour and located in Building B, creating a bit of distance from the potential noise of the pool."

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