'A rare chance': First blocks unveiled at new project near Albion Park

WATCH: What to expect for Australian real estate this spring

The first blocks of a 36-hectare masterplanned community near Albion Park are hitting the market.



'Cascadia' at Calderwood will eventually provide 455 blocks across three stages, with a total project value of approximately $440 million.



It's positioned adjacent to the established Calderwood Valley.

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'Cascadia' at Calderwood will eventually provide 455 blocks across three stages, with a total project value of approximately $440 million. Picture: Supplied

The project is being developed by Sekisui House Australia, a residential property developer and home builder.

The first 30 blocks are now available for purchase.



Land buyers of these first blocks will need to enlist their own builder to create their dream home.



For land only, the first release is priced from $658,000. Block sizes range from 472 square metres to 788 square metres.



Artist's impression: The park and streetscape within the project. Picture: Supplied

At a later date, Sekisui House will also be building their signature Shawood homes in Cascadia as part of a house and land package deal.

Sekisui House can create its signature Shawood homes in Cascadia with a mix of split-level and double-storey designs. The first homes will be available for sale before the year's end.

The first release of Shawood homes is expected to be priced from about $1.3 million.



The Cascadia masterplan. Picture: Supplied

William Messiter from Sekisui House Australia said the first release at Cascadia is an exciting milestone.



"These 30 lots offer buyers the very first opportunity to secure land in what will become one of the Illawarra's most desirable new communities," he said.



"With premium positioning, thoughtful design and stunning natural surrounds, this release represents a rare chance to be part of the community from the very beginning."



According to the developers, the community has been designed to integrate with the natural environment, featuring cycleways, walking trails, waterways, bushland and a restored riparian corridor.



Two new parks will be delivered to the community, with the first park, expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026, to provide additional green space.



According to the developers, the masterplanned community is set to be complete by late 2028.

The project is positioned adjacent to the established Calderwood Valley. Picture: Supplied

Shawood is Sekisui House's flagship housing product.

The first Shawood display homes in NSW were constructed at Gledswood Hills in Sydney's south-west in 2012.

One of the several features underpinning every Shawood home is Sekisui House's proprietary metal joint and laminated post and beam construction system.

Sekisui House will celebrate 'Cascadia' with a Land Launch Open Day on Saturday, September 20.

