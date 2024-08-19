Adamstown Heights house sold for $390k in 2004 fetches $1.175m at auction

17 Northwood Street in Adamstown Heights has sold at auction for $1.175 million. Picture supplied

An investment property in Adamstown Heights held for 20 years has sold to a local family after competitive bidding at auction.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom weatherboard house on 556 square metres at 17 Northwood Street drew two registered bidders at auction.

The auction began with an opening bid in line with the $1 million guide, however, the two parties quickly took it up to a sale price of $1.175 million.



The block spans 556 sqaure metres. Picture supplied

"It did go over reserve and sold under the hammer for $1.175 million after 34 bids, so they were both fighting it out strong," Belle Property listing agent Garon Michalitsis said.

"The two parties bidding were both local families but we did have multiple parties there, probably hoping it passed in, but the buyer wanted it and the owners were very happy with that result."



The median sale price of a house in Adamstown Heights is $1.13 million, according to CoreLogic.



The living room. Picture supplied

The bidding rose in large increments before slowing to $1000 and $2000 increments before a final increase of $10,000 closed the deal.

Mr Michalitsis said the auction drew multiple interested buyers who could not bid on the day.



"We had a few buyers interested who were there but were not in a position to bid under auction conditions," he said.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

The listing drew 129 enquiries throughout the auction campaign, with 30 groups attending the first open house inspection.

The property's location close to Westfield Kotara and its zoning for popular schools were a drawcard for buyers.

One of the home's three bedrooms. Picture supplied

"We had a good amount of interest in the property throughout the campaign," he said.

"Interest was largely because of the location and the school zones being right in the middle of Kotara High, Kotara South Public School and St Pius.



"Being close to Westfield and Raspberry Gully Reserve also made it really popular with families."

CoreLogic records show the sellers purchased the property in 2004 for $390,000.

The bathroom. Picture supplied

The house had undergone updates, however, the kitchen and bathroom need to be modernised.

"It had a freshen up for the sale but the kitchen and bathroom were quite dated," he said.



"I find buyers don't seem to mind spending money on a kitchen or bathroom - they get quite excited about those types of things if the home is well presented."



The property is located close to schools and shopping centres. Picture supplied

Overall, it was a slower week of auction activity across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, with 14 auctions scheduled in the week ending August 18.

CoreLogic's preliminary auction clearance rate for the region was not available.

7 Lille Street, New Lambton. Picture supplied

Other auction results included the sale of a renovated 1940s bungalow at 7 Lille Street in New Lambton listed with Mathew Iuliano at Mavis Property Co.

The property drew two registered bidders who opened with a bid of $1.4 million and took it through to a sale price of $1.610 million.