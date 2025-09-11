After selling around $25m, The Kent Hotel returns to the market in Hamilton

Melbourne photographer and author Gavin John travelled the country to photograph historic pubs.

The Kent Hotel at at 59-61 Beaumont Street in Hamitlon is listed for sale by expressions of interest with HTL Property. Picture supplied

Hamilton's landmark watering hole, The Kent Hotel, is back on the market.



After undergoing an extensive renovation last year, the pub at 59-61 Beaumont Streetis listed for sale by an expressions of interest campaign with HTL Property.

The hotel dates back to 1924. Picture supplied

Established in 1924 on the corner of Beaumont and Cleary Streets, The Kent Hotel comprises multiple bars, a commercial kitchen, a bistro, and a gaming room with 24 poker machine entitlements.



The hotel operates under a 3am extended trading licence and generates average weekly revenue of approximately $141,000 (approximately $7.332 million annually).

The main bar. Picture suppplied

"The Kent Hotel has been a cornerstone of Newcastle's hospitality scene for decades, and benefits from a proven and resilient trade profile," HTL Property national director Dan Dragicevich said.

"Recently benefitting from a $3 million capital expenditure program to extend its trading footprint, The Kent Hotel represents one of Newcastle's most enduring and dominant hospitality operations."

The bistro. Picture supplied

Although a guide was not provided, the pub is expected to fetch a significant price.



The long-running pub was chasing around $25 million when it was last sold in 2019, coming under the wing of Newcastle-based hospitality group, Hunt Hospitality.



Hunt Hospitality, owned by Stephen Hunt, listed another one of its hotels in August.

The hotel underwent a major renovation in 2024. Picture supplied

The Imperial Hotel in Maitland, which sold for an undisclosed sum in an off-market deal in 2021, is listed by expression of interest with HTL Property.

Hunt Hospitality also owns Nelson Bay's Seabreeze Hotel, Finnian's in Port Macquarie, Harrington Hotel and the Ocean View Hotel in Urunga.

The pub spans two levels. Picture supplied

The Kent Hotel occupies a 667 square metre site, with dual street frontage and direct access to more than 40 council car parks.

HTL Property director Blake Edwards said the scarcity of large-format hotel opportunities in the metro area enhances the Kent Hotel's appeal.

The listing is expected to attract local and state-wide buyers.

An aerial view of the site. Picture supplied

"With limited supply and surging demand in these tightly held metropolitan precincts, we expect investor interest from both established Hunter region hotel groups and Sydney-based investors seeking a platform asset with both defensive and growth characteristics," Mr Edwards said.

Expressions of interest close on October 7.



The covered outdoor area. Picture supplied

HTL Property has also listed The Museum Hotel in West Wallsend, which is currently closed.

Set on a 662-square-metre corner block, the hotel has a public bar, a gaming room, a bistro area, a commercial kitchen, six accommodation rooms, and 10 gaming machine entitlements.

The hotel has price expectations of circa $5 million.

The Museum Hotel, West Wallsend. Picture supplied

Meanwhile, Wallsend's Fire Station Hotel recently changed hands for an undisclosed price in an off-market deal brokered by HTL Property.

The long-running pub on the corner of Nelson and Devon streets was sold to brothers Luke, Nick and Josh Murphy, who bought and sold several hotels in the Hunter region.

Industry sources indicate the hotel sold for under $7 million and included seven gaming machine entitlements.

The Fire Station Hotel in Wallsend sold in an off-market deal led by HTL Property. Picture supplied

HTL Property's pub sales in Newcastle include Finnegans Hotel on Darby Street (now the George Darby Hotel), which sold for an undisclosed price in January to long-time publicans Cath Antaw and Stewart Smith.

Other pub sales in Newcastle by HTL Property include the Commonwealth Hotel in Cooks Hill, Lambton Park Hotel, Beaches Hotel in Merewether and the Beauford Hotel in Mayfield.