Almost half of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie suburbs now rated 'impossibly unaffordable'

The official cash rate has been raised 25 basis points to 4.1 per cent in March 2026, marking the second consecutive monthly rise, driven by high inflation and rising energy prices due to Middle East conflict.

Homeowner Don Hoskins is selling his house in Redhead after 51 years. New analysis ranks the suburb as the most unaffordable in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie. Picture Peter Lorimer

When Don Hoskins bought his Redhead home 51 years ago, it cost him $14,700.



"We just loved the view and the position, we knew it had potential," Mr Hoskins said.



Half a century later, a typical home in the same suburb costs 14.7 times the average household income and holds a median dwelling value of $1.65 million.

According to new research, Redhead leads the unaffordability rankings in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.



Using the most recent data based on the sub-region's median household income and dwelling price as of 2024, analysis from Airteam.com.au and Primara Research shows no areas within Newcastle and Lake Macquarie can be considered affordable.



Don Hoskins is selling his home of 51 years in Redhead. Picture Peter Lorimer

In total, 48 per cent of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie's sub-regions fell into the impossibly unaffordable category.



That's up from 11 per cent in 2019.

In the inner Newcastle region, which excludes Lake Macquarie, the affordability profile shows 45 per cent of suburbs are impossibly unaffordable and the remaining 55 per cent are severely unaffordable.



The research uses sources including the Australian Bureau of Statistics and Census for population data and wage price index data.



Click on the interactive map below to find out which parts of the region are the least affordable and press the information icon to see the housing affordability categories. Source: https://www.airteam.com.au

Airteam's Rich Atkinson said the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region is the last remaining comparatively affordable option within reach of Sydney, after regions closer to the capital, the Illawarra and the Central Coast, climbed up the unaffordability rankings.

Newcastle sits in the affordable half of NSW regions, placing 16th out of 28 most unaffordable in NSW, a position it has held for five years despite worsening affordability.

Comparatively, the Illawarra and the Central Coast, which ranked just above Newcastle at 14th and 15th five years ago, surged to 6th and 10th positions respectively.

"We're tracking Newcastle as the last accessible option before the Sydney price wall extends further," Mr Atkinson said.

"Our mapping reveals exactly where opportunity remains before the region follows the trajectory of its neighbours."

'Majority of buyers are out-priced'

Mr Hoskins has watched Redhead's evolution over five decades, transforming into a sought-after property market where multi-million-dollar transactions reflect buyer demand.

After 51 years of ownership, he is selling his house on High Street, which has elevated ocean views and occupies 790 square metres.



The view from the High Street property in Redhead. Picture Peter Lorimer

It is expected to fetch upwards of $3 million and has generated almost 100 enquiries since it hit the market.

Interest is mostly from local buyers looking to upgrade their position in the suburb, however, Sold Property listing agent Ben Casey said the price guide is out of reach for many given Redhead's skyrocketing home value growth.

"The majority of buyers are out-priced by the perceived value of the property," Mr Casey said.

"A lot of buyers are talking about subdividing the block in order to sell a portion of the land to fund the back."



Mr Hoskins' house in Redhead as it looked 51 years ago. Picture supplied

Mr Casey said the prioritisation of lifestyle has remained front of mind for many buyers in Redhead since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A suburb like Redhead offers the perfect combination of beach lifestyle, yet only 20 minutes from the CBD," he said.

"That demand has pushed prices upward, with locals working hard to stay, city owners moving out for a better work/life balance, and Sydney buyers pushing north to enjoy a lifestyle upgrade while staying connected to home," he said.

"Many are choosing renovation or knockdown rebuilds over leaving, steadily establishing Redhead as a high-quality, blue-ribbon suburb."



According to the analysis, the sub-region with the most accessible affordability index is West Wallsend-Barnsley-Killingworth, which falls within Lake Macquarie local government area (LGA).



Properties cost 6.5 times the typical household income based on a median dwelling value of $780,000.

In the Newcastle LGA, Maryland-Fletcher-Minmi represents the most accessible option, with homeowners paying 6.6 times the typical household income (median value of $810,000).



"Newcastle's population has grown 6 per cent over five years, with eight areas exceeding 10 per cent growth," Primara's head of research and data Peter Drennan said.



"These high-growth areas show similar affordability ratings to slower-growth regions, indicating Newcastle hasn't reached the price ceiling that drives buyers away.



"That positions it as the next region likely to experience the sharp price acceleration we've seen push Central Coast and Illawarra up the rankings."