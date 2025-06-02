'Back-and-forth': 20-year-old Wollongong penthouse apartment fetches $3.8m

WATCH: What to expect for regional property markets during winter

A penthouse apartment changing hands is the latest in a series of high-end unit sales in Wollongong.

The property, located at 9/8-10 Parkside Avenue, Wollongong has sold for $3.8 million.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property has a prime position directly opposite Lang Park and Wollongong City Beach.

Read more: Well-presented: 'Cordeaux Heights classic' finds a buyer at auction

The property, located at 9/8-10 Parkside Avenue, Wollongong has sold for $3.8 million. Picture: Supplied

The home features two oversized living areas and two grand outdoor entertaining terraces.



It also comes with a DA approved rooftop terrace, offering scope for a rooftop entertaining space or additional retreat area.



Cotality records show the apartment was built in 2005.

Selling agent, Brendan Mitrovski from Harrison Property Wollongong said the apartment was sold under the hammer to an Illawarra buyer.

"The buyer is local, and the majority of our interest was local," he said.

"There was the convenience of only having nine in the building, and being a penthouse with a four-car lock-up garage.

"The location was pretty much perfect for them, and they loved the view."

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property has a prime position directly opposite Lang Park and Wollongong City Beach. Picture: Supplied

There were five registered bidders at the auction, three of which were actively bidding.

Bidding kicked off at $3.5 million, and bidders "went back-and-forth a few times".

"They're going to move in and make it their retirement plan to enjoy Wollongong living while downsizing," Mr Mitrovski said.

"There's still a demand for high-end properties in the area."

This follows the seller of a Wollongong apartment recently making a six-figure gross profit after just a few years of ownership.



The three-bedroom apartment at 603/21 Harbour Street, Wollongong, located in the Harbour Square complex, sold for $2.92 million.



Records show the property was previously sold in July 2022 for $2.45 million.

This represents a $470,000 gross profit in less than three years.

The co-selling agent this time around, Alisa Sturluson from McGrath Wollongong said after strong interest, the home was sold to Sydney buyers who were downsizing.



Meanwhile, another apartment in the Harbour Square building recently changed hands.

In April, the Wollongong apartment fetched more than $3 million after being snapped up within a week of being on the market.

The three-bedroom apartment at 702/21 Harbour Street, Wollongong sold for $3.1 million.

Cotality records show there have also been apartment sales in Wollongong so far this year of $3.15 million, $2.9 million and $2.375 million.

