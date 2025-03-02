'Back-and-forth': Balgownie home sold for above reserve after hard-fought auction

NSWAuctions

Updated 1 year ago

Published 2 March 2025

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2 Hunter Street, Balgownie was sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

A Balgownie home has sold for above the reserve price following a hard-fought auction.

The home is located at 2 Hunter Street, Balgownie.

The four-bedroom home sits on 324.1 square metres, and features high-end features and finishes, spacious outdoor entertaining and a fully-fenced yard. It's located approximately 200 metres from Balgownie village.

Read more: 'Bring it back to life': 10 bidders vie for Port Kembla renovator

The Balgownie home was the subject of a hard-fought auction. Picture: Supplied

There were four registered bidders for the auction, and bidding began at $1.3 million.

Two active bidders - one in person, and one online - fought it out and placed seven bids between them.

"It went back-and-forth, and was fast-paced initially," selling agent, Sarah Ward from Stone Real Estate Illawarra said.

Ms Ward said the home was sold for above the reserve price, but was unable to reveal the final result, and online records don't provide this information.

Ms Ward said the home was sold to Sydney buyers, who liked the location and low maintenance feel of the less than 10-year-old build.

"It was a beautiful design, really good build, and presented as if it was brand new," she said.

14 Second Avenue, Port Kembla also sold at auction. Picture: Supplied

There were emotional scenes as a Port Kembla home sold under the hammer.

The home, located at 14 Second Avenue, Port Kembla sold at auction for $817,000.

This property features rear lane access and includes three bedrooms, one bathroom, and space for a large garage or second home.

Selling agent, Tony Johnson from The Agency Illawarra said there were two registered bidders, with proceedings kicking off at $780,000. There were about 10 bids placed.

Mr Johnson said the successful buyer was from the Illawarra.

"The buyers liked the location near the beach," Mr Johnson said.

"For that price, to be that close to the beach, the pool and Port Kembla centre... They loved it.

"You could tell at the auction they [the successful buyers] were emotionally attached to the property. They had been looking for 10 years [in the area] for the right home."

Mr Johnson said the new owners likely planned to knock down the rundown granny flat on the property and one day add a garage and barbecue/pool-type area.

The home at 193 Waples Road, Farmborough Heights also went under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, one registered bidder placing a solitary bid was enough to secure a home elsewhere in the region.

The home at 193 Waples Road, Farmborough Heights sold for $955,000 at auction.

The four-bedroom home offers views all the way to Mount Kembla, as well as open plan living and dining rooms with cathedral ceilings, floating floors and air conditioning.

Selling agent, David Greenwood from Molenaar and McNeice said it was a one-bidder auction, and therefore became a negotiation between the seller and buyer.

Mr Greenwood said the home had sold for about the reserve price to an Illawarra buyer who likely planned to update the home.

"We eventually got to a price where the vendors were happy to sell," he said.

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