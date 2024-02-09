Barnaby Joyce fetches $1.1 million for Tamworth home he bought with ex-wife

WATCH: Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce tied the knot with ex-staffer Vikki Campion under gumtrees on their New England property, surrounded by guests including Senator Matt Canavan and former politician George Christensen.

Barnaby Joyce has sold this four-bedroom house on the outskirts of Tamworth for $1.1 million. Picture supplied

BARNABY Joyce has offloaded the Tamworth home he bought with his ex-wife just over a decade ago.



The Nationals MP found a buyer for the four-bedroom house one day before it was set to go to auction with a guide of $1 million with Ray White Tamworth listing agent, Glenda Douglas.

The Nationals MP found a buyer for the home one day before it was set to go to auction. Picture supplied

The property reportedly sold for $1.1 million after negotiations between three parties.

Set on 2.33 hectares, the single-level home included four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office and multiple living areas.



The home included expansive living areas. Picture supplied

Agents from Ray White Tamworth said the property's standout feature was its expansive living areas "perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with family".



Features included parquetry flooring, cedar windows and french doors, and a large wrap-around verandah with views over the Dungowan valley.



The home's alfresco area and swimming pool. Picture supplied

A large tiled alfresco area overlooks the in-ground swimming pool, and a circular driveaway at the front creates a grand entryway.

The sale comes after Joyce purchased the home in Loomberah, near Tamworth, for $700,000 in 2013 with his ex-wife, Natalie Abberfield, with whom he had four daughters.



Joyce's 24-year marriage ended in 2017 after it was revealed he was expecting a child with his former media advisor, Vikki Campion (pictured). Picture from Instagram

It was short-lived though when Abberfield ended her 24-year marriage to Joyce in 2017 after it was revealed he was expecting a child with his former media advisor, Vikki Campion.



CoreLogic records show ownership of the home was transferred to Joyce in 2020 before it was listed for rent the following year for $625 per week.

In 2022, former deputy prime minister Joyce proposed to Campion who now has two sons with the politician, Sebastian, 5, and four-year-old Thomas.

Barnaby Joyce and his sons Sebastian and Thomas. Picture from Instagram

The couple married at his family's property at Woolbrook in the NSW Northern Tablelands in November in front of 80 guests, including their young sons.

However, none of Joyce's daughters from his previous marriage attended the wedding.



CoreLogic records show Joyce also owns a farm in the northern NSW town of Gwabegar which he purchased in 2006 for $230,000.

He bought an adjoining block two years later for $342,000.

The couple married in November 2023. Picture from Instagram

Earlier this week, a video emerged of the politician lying on a Braddon footpath swearing into his phone late on February 7.

The video, first published by The Daily Mail Australia, appears to show the Nationals frontbencher lying on his back wearing a suit, talking into a mobile phone.

The footage was taken in Lonsdale Street, Braddon in Canberra's inner north at 11:36pm.

