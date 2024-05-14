Belmont mansion sells for $4 million - and it's not on the waterfront

WATCH: Take a look inside this $4 million mansion in Belmont.

111 Ross Street in Belmont has sold for $4 million. Picture supplied

A MANSION in Belmont has achieved one of the highest sales results in the lakeside suburb despite not offering a waterfront position.



A six-bedroom house on 1090 square metres at 111 Ross Street has sold for $4 million, making it the most expensive non-waterfront property in Belmont



The property's 11.6-metre in-ground saltwater swimming pool. Picture supplied

The luxury home hit the market in February with a guide of $3.999 million to $4.3 million listed with Louise Vico at Viking Realty.

The result topped the previous record for a non-waterfront home in Belmont set in 2021 with the $3 million sale of a four-bedroom house at 1 The Shores Way.

"It is a massive result for a non-waterfront," Ms Vico said.

The upper floor terrace has views across Lake Macquarie. Picture supplied

"There were sceptics that told me it was way overpriced, but I stood firm with what I believed it was worth and we got it."

The suburb record for a residential sale in Belmont is held at nearby 144 Ross Street where a four-bedroom house on the waterfront fetched $4.55 million in 2021.



Ms Vico said the property at 111 Ross Street drew interest from six genuine buyers throughout the campaign.



The view from the alfresco deck. Picture supplied

It eventually sold to a family from Valentine.



Positioned adjacent to Green Point Reserve and the foreshore, it is the fifth highest price paid for a house in Belmont.

"I had an offer in the high $3 millions which was rejected and I had another family who were trying to get finance but the buyer from Valentine came in quickly and snapped it up," she said.

A studio on the top level is set up as a gym. Picture supplied

"It came down to two local buyers chasing it and the purchaser had pretty much made up their mind at the first inspection. They really wanted it."

CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 2013 for $1.95 million.

The marble staircase in the foyer. Picture supplied

Set across three levels, the house spans a floorplan of 825 square metres with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and multiple living areas.

It has a studio space with an ensuite and a large terrace on the top which is used as a gym.



The kitchen has Miele and Vintec appliances. Picture supplied

A huge open-plan kitchen, dining and living area connects to a large entertaining deck with 180-degree views across the lake.



In addition, the property has a pool house which overlooks the 11.6-metre in-ground swimming pool in the backyard.



The pool house. Picture supplied

The median house price in Belmont is $855,000, according to CoreLogic.

The result in Belmont follows two significant sales to out-of-area buyers in Lake Macquarie overseen recently by Ms Vico.



A 1990s-built four-bedroom house on 1178 square metres at 14 Westminster Close sold for $1.8 million to a buyer moving from Singleton, smashing the street record by $1.020 million.

14 Westminster Close in Valentine smashed the street record by $1.020 million. Picture supplied

In Eleebana, a four-bedroom house at 8 Toonibal Avenue also set a street record when it sold for $1.77 million to a family from Tamworth.

"There are definitely buyers around and there are so many regional buyers from the Hunter Valley at the moment looking to move to the lake," she said.

"I have also noticed an influx of buyers from Bathurst, Dubbo and Orange, and quite a few from Singleton."

111 Ross Street has enough garage space for five cars. Picture supplied

- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.

The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.

To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.