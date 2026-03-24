Block with no sewer and a condemned dwelling sells at auction in Carrington

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A "problematic" site with an unapproved dwelling condemned by council has sold at auction in Carrington.

Listed with Brett Bailey of Ray White Newcastle Lake Macquarie, the 196-square-metre block at 122 Denison Street included a non-council-compliant structure that would have to be demolished by the new owner.



122 Denison Street, Carrington, sold for $400,000 at auction. Picture supplied

"It's an industrial-zoned block but many houses reside in that part of Carrington on industrial land," Mr Bailey said.

"Normally, they have existing usage rights as residences, but this one was problematic because a prior owner had built a Byron Bay hinterland-esque getaway without any council approval.

"It was non-council approved to the extent that it had an eco toilet that was not connected to the sewer, so council reluctantly had to condemn the property.

"That is the first time I have seen them to do that to a house over there in 30 years."



The property, which previously sold for $306,000 in 2019, is not connected to mains power, water or sewer.



The listing initially generated a high volume of inquiry, with 13 contracts issued to potential buyers.



Aerial view of the location in Carrington. Picture supplied

However, Mr Bailey said most "could only see the hurdles and very few could see the opportunity".



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The property had an auction guide of $400,000.

Four bidders registered at the auction, including one from Sydney who had hopes of securing the general industrial-zoned site for $200,000.



The block spans 196 square metres. Picture supplied

"We had four different people who had very different opinions as to what the property was actually worth," he said.

"The buyer from Sydney had a maximum bid of $200,000 and another buyer was willing to bid at $300,000.

"I had a pre-auction offer of $340,000 and that was the opening bid, and another buyer offered $350,000 which blew everyone else out of the water.

Aerial view of the location in Carrington. Picture supplied

"I persuaded him to bid to $400,000 and the property was then on the market."



The property sold for $400,000 to a Newcastle-based buyer who owns existing industrial properties in Carrington.

Mr Bailey said the new owner planned to make "best use" of the site.



"He has two things in mind as to what he will do but he will make best use of it, so it will be industrial but fitting in with what is around it," he said.

According to Cotality, the median house value in Carrington is $1.2 million.