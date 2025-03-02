'Bring it back to life': 10 bidders vie for Port Kembla renovator

203 Wentworth Street, Port Kembla was sold via auction. Picture: Supplied

A Port Kembla home, on the market for the first time in decades has been hotly contested under the virtual hammer.

The property was sold via an online auction whereby 10 bidders registered to take part.

For this week's Under the Hammer, selling agent Shane Szakacs from Ray White South Wollongong filled us in on the sale.

Read more: 'Loved the period features': Restored 1900s Kiama home changes hands

203 Wentworth Street was hotly contested via an online auction. Picture: Supplied

The property: Thethree-bedroom home at 203 Wentworth Street, Port Kembla. Sitting on a 531 square metre block, the home features two living areas, a sunroom, and a second kitchen at the rear.

According to CoreLogic records, the home was built in 1955 and had remained in the same family's ownership since.

The result: The home was sold for $912,500 under the hammer.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Port Kembla is $926,200.

What made the property special?: The property was marketed as likely being a renovation project for its next owners.

The home had great bones and solid foundations, and plenty of potential for those ready to bring it back to life.

There was interest from investors; because you've got the rear lane access you could put a granny flat in the backyard [subject to council approval].

The Port Kembla home had been in the same family's ownership for several decades. Picture: Supplied

Set the scene at the auction: It was an online timed auction which ran over a three-day period last week. There were 10 registered bidders, and seven of those were actively bidding.

It's not like eBay whereby it shuts down at a certain closing time. If someone makes a bid prior to that auction closing time, there's a five-minute clock [that restarts]. Each time there's another bid there's a five-minute clock added to it. So there's plenty of time to have a discussion about whether to place another bid, as opposed to an in-room auction where you wouldn't have that long to have that chat.

How did the bidding progress?: The opening bid was $805,000. There were 19 bids placed in total, mostly going up in $5000 and $2500 lots.

Where is the buyer from and what are their plans?: They're from the Illawarra, and plan to renovate and move in.