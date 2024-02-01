Buyers line up to score 'character home' in sought-after Woonona

The four-bedroom home at 9 Popes Road, Woonona sold for $1.4 million under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

A "beautiful character home" at Woonona proved a hotly contested proposition under the hammer earlier this week.

Nearly a dozen bidders registered to take part in the auction.

The four-bedroom home at 9 Popes Road, Woonona sold for $1.4 million under the hammer.



Read more: Coalcliff beachfront home sells after $1m-plus price drop

Nearly a dozen bidders registered to take part in the auction. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Troy McNeice from Molenaar x McNeice said the listing's initial price guide was $1.1 million, which was raised to $1.2 million due to the interest they received prior to auction.

There were 11 registered bidders for the auction, four of which were active.



"It was a mix of locals and out-of-area buyers, but predominantly out-of-area," Mr McNeice said. "We also had a combination of on-site and online bidders.

"There was a good crowd there; a lot of locals, probably about 30-40 people in total. It was a good auction, everyone was in good spirits.

"It's a beautiful character home, and character homes always have that emotional attachment for buyers in the market."

Mr McNeice said proceedings started slowly, as per many auctions at the moment, before ultimately selling to a local couple.

"We had the usual 'minute's silence' at the start of the auction," he laughed.

"Like a lot of auctions at the moment, everyone is hesitant to put their hand up first. But once someone does, it soon shows the confidence in the market."

Bidding started at $1.1 million, with about 10 bids placed in total. Bidding began in $50,000 increments, and later dropped to $25,000 increments.

"Woonona is just one of those suburbs at the moment that is highly sought-after," Mr McNeice said.



"It's no longer the cheaper alternative to the surrounding suburbs; it's becoming its own area that families really want to move into."

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Woonona is $1,420,000.



The selling agent said the "character home" was popular with buyers. Picture: Supplied

Other features of the home include polished timber flooring; exposed beams; front living area featuring original fireplace and built-in storage; original bathroom with checkerboard tiles and stained glass windows; studio for home office, guest accommodation or teenagers' retreat; and expansive rear deck with skylights and ceiling fans.



In other recent auction activity, a block of vacant land at Russell Vale, which had been in the same family for nearly a century, has been hotly contested under the hammer.



Also, a Cliff Road, Wollongong apartment has fetched a whopping $850,000 above the reserve price.

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