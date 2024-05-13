Buyers vie for Mount Ousley home, available after nearly 60 years

8 Burling Avenue, Mount Ousley sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

A Mount Ousley home, offered to the market for the first time in nearly 60 years, has proven a hit at auction.

Ten bidders registered to take part as the property went under the hammer.

It wasn't the only home in the region to sell at auction. According to CoreLogic's preliminary results, for the week ending May 12, in the Illawarra there was a clearance rate of 71.4 per cent across 21 auctions.

Read more: 'Out of the box': Factory-built Kiama Heights home snapped up

The Mount Ousley home sold for $1.25 million. Picture: Supplied

The home at 8 Burling Avenue, Mount Ousley sold for $1.25 million.

The three-bedroom home features decorative cornices, wide picture windows and original wall coverings throughout, and also boasts elevated area views.

Selling agent, Barbara Cooper from Stone Real Estate Illawarra said there were 10 registered bidders for the auction, six of which were actively bidding.

There were 13 bids placed in total, after bidding kicked off at $950,000.

Ms Cooper said the home sold to a local buyer, who likely planned to renovate the home.



"It was done and dusted in seven minutes," Ms Cooper said of the auction. "It sold for above the reserve price.

"The home has wonderful bones, a great layout, and people could really see the potential in it. It's a really beautiful home with a great backyard."

Read more: 'Spectacular': Jamberoo home available for the second time in 165 years



The home at 1 Cottage Green, Mount Ousley sold at auction. Picture: Supplied

Another home in the same suburb also sold under the hammer last week.



The home at1 Cottage Green, Mount Ousley sold for $1.11 million.

Sitting on 556.4 square metres, the three-bedroom cottage features decorative cornices, timber floors and neutral tones throughout.

Selling agent, Sarah Ward from Stone Real Estate Illawarra said the home sold to an Illawarra family who were upsizing.

"They were looking to move a little closer to Wollongong, and loved that they could move in and not have to do anything to the home," Mrs Ward said.

"Anything in that Mount Ousley catchment circa $1 million is always going to be popular, as it's essentially entry-level in that area now."

There were three registered bidders for the auction, with a handful of bids placed.

Mrs Ward said the "really cute" and "surprise package" home had been renovated over time, and had an auction guide of $1.05 million.

93 Hopewood Crescent, Fairy Meadow sold for $1.2 million. Picture: Supplied

Elsewhere in the region, another home sold after two bidders fought it out.



The home at93 Hopewood Crescent, Fairy Meadow sold for $1.2 million at auction onSaturday.

Selling agent, Cliff McGrath from PRD Dapto said there were six registered bidders, although "two bidders went back-and-forth the whole way".

"The family that opened the bidding, finished the bidding," Mr McGrath said.

"It was pouring rain and the auction was on-site, so we had to move it up to the living room, so it was pretty cosy.

"It's a good, solid family home, spacious, with plenty of potential and in a great position."

Bidding started at $1.1 million, and there were ten bids placed in total.

Mr McGrath said it sold to a local buyer who may look to renovate or potentially develop the site.

The home features four bedrooms, spacious living areas, home office space, fully fenced rear yard, and no rear neighbours.

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