Classic Queenslander in Morningside sells for $1.2m as buyers build up

In the riverside suburb of Morningside in Brisbane, a classic 3-bedroom Queenslander surrounded by palm trees sold at auction for $1.205 million.

The auction for a home in the Brisbane suburb of Morningside was very competitive. Pic: Supplied

Bidding for the light and breezy property at 33 Moolabar Street began at $700,000 with four bidders quickly pushing the price well above the $1 million mark, before bids started coming in in $1000 increments.

Listing agent Harry Kiss from Ray White New Farm said the auction was a hot one.

"It was very competitive, the bidders were really going head to head and at one point it was going up in $1000 bids," he said.

Mr Kiss said the property's size and location meant it was popular among young professional couples, as well as downsizers and investors.

"It's in a great location in a leafy street, close to public transport into the CBD, as well as great local cafes and the Gabba precinct," he said.

"We had a real mix of interest, from first home buyers to downsizers as well as a couple of investors," he said.

The property's size and location meant it was popular among young professional couples. Pic: Supplied

The successful bidder was a local looking to downsize.

Buyer demand up

Mr Kiss said he was not surprised the auction was so competitive given the number of buyers vying for limited stock in the area.

"In the last quarter, across our six offices here in Brisbane, we sold the same amount of stock as we did last year but we've met 3000 more buyers, so we're seeing a lot more buyers in the market and that is what's holding prices up," he said.

"We're seeing multiple offers on most properties and some buyers are out there looking for 6 months and sometimes longer," he said.

The home was one of 165 properties that went to auction across Brisbane last week, up from 144 the previous week, according to CoreLogic. This time a year ago, 153 homes went to auction across the city.

On Sunday, CoreLogic recorded a preliminary auction clearance rate for Brisbane of 62.8 per cent from 121 recorded results. This compares to 73.1 per cent, which dropped to 65.5 per cent once finalised.

Spring approaching

CoreLogic research director, Tim Lawless said he expects the flow of freshly advertised housing stock to pick up across the nation as spring approaches.

"The volume of auctions didn't quite reach the 2,000 mark this week, with 1,995 homes taken under the hammer," he said.

" This was the largest volume of auctions held in a week since the last week of June (2,030) and up 5.5 per cent on last week's volume of auctions.

"The outlook for auctions is for a step up in volume over the coming weeks. Around 2,100 homes are scheduled to go under the hammer next week, rising to around 2,300 the week after," he said.

"More broadly, the count of new listings coming to market has been tracking slightly higher than a year ago, up 2 per cent nationally to be 11.3 per cent above the previous five year average," Mr Lawless said.