Coogee stunner sells for $5.85M as capital city luxury reserves get blown away

By Jessica Agoston-Cleary

WATCH: Mega mansions hit the market in Melbourne

The first weekend of Autumn auctions saw some exceptional prices achieved with the major auction markets of Sydney and Melbourne maintaining a 70%+ preliminary clearance rate according to CoreLogic.

Sydney recorded an early clearance rate of 71.4% across 981 auctions. The preliminary rate was down from 74.4% a week earlier (revised back to 65.3%).



10a Palmer Street in South Coogee Pic supplied

As rare as hens' teeth - a Victorian terrace for sale in Marrickville; A duplex in South Coogee sells for $5.85million

A stunning newly built duplex at 10a Palmer Street in South Coogee, Sydney sold for $5.85 million under the hammer on Saturday.

It's one of the only high quality luxury duplexes in the area with a commanding view of the glistening Pacific Ocean, "you just don't get homes like this in the neighbourhood," says Mr. Nader Hotait of Ray White Eastern Beaches.



10a Palmer Street in South Coogee Pic supplied

"The auction was a sensation. Bidding started at $4.7million and went all the way up to $5.85million with three active bidders." Says Mr. Matthew Walker, Mr. Hotait's colleague.

10a Palmer Street in South Coogee Pic supplied

"The vendors built the home themselves, and they also built the adjoining duplex which we sold 12 months prior for around $4.8million, so it's a great result to sell this one for $1million more."

In contrast, in Sydney's Marrickville, a stylish c1890 Victorian terrace is for sale at 367 Enmore Rd with an asking price of $1,795,000.



367 Enmore Rd Marrickville Pic supplied

Overlooking Enmore Park and just moments from Enmore's music and bar scene, Marrickville's dining culture and Newtown's vibrant entertainment hub, the property has been carefully maintained by the current owner for two years.

367 Enmore Rd Marrickville Pic supplied

Listing agent Mr. Shaun Stoker of Ray White Surry Hills said that at the first home buyer end of the market, "sometimes a sale campaign makes more sense."

367 Enmore Rd Marrickville Pic supplied

"I've been in real estate for 22 years and I still can't predict the market, but my job is to get an outcome. The vendor is keen to move on to her tree change. This is a great home for first home buyers who need to get their finances in order, so that's why we're running a sale campaign." Mr. Stoker says.

Champagne popping in Melbourne as buoyancy begins to return to the market

While the Melbourne property market still has a significant hill to climb - more than $50,000 for the median house price before it reaches its 2021 peak, the sentiment in the market this weekend is one of fresh optimism.



According to CoreLogic, 1,376 auctions were held across Melbourne which was down slightly from the 1,437 auctions a week prior.

Buoyed by the RBA rate cut announcement last month, Melbourne real-estate agents are seeing a flurry of activity in a market which seems to have done a complete 180-degree back flip.

70.3% of Melbourne auctions have reported a positive result based on the collection so far, down from 72.1% last week (revised down to 64.5%).



Known for quality heritage homes in close proximity to the city, prices in Melbourne's Albert Park have remained static over recent years.

80 Beaconsfield Parade Albert Park : Pic supplied

However, the tide has turned according to Mr. Simon Gowling of Jellis Craig who sold 80 Beaconsfield Parade for $100,000 over the quoted sale price for $4.9 million under the hammer this weekend.

A single level Victorian residence of grand proportions mere meters from the shore, the home had been owned by the same family for 45 years. Boasting not only waterfront proximity the property has coveted dual street frontages and development potential.

80 Beaconsfield Parade Albert Park : Pic supplied

Properties of this calibre with so many options are rare, but up until now they've been difficult to sell with owner occupiers and developers and investors preferring to sit on their hands. "It was miserable working in real estate for the past few years, there was no urgency," says Mr. Gowling.

That is not the case anymore. "The market has completely changed in the past week. It's done a complete backflip!" says Mr. Gowling. "I sold an apartment under the hammer in a very competitive auction last Saturday - I haven't sold an apartment at auction in months.



"I also sold 220 Danks Street recently for $11 million, with five people offering me over $10 million. Here at 80 Beaconsfield we had four bidders competing to make it theirs."

The new owners of this grand home, a Melbourne family from the Eastern suburbs, intend to modernise and apply their stylistic touch to transform it into their family home before developing the site further.

8/6-18 Princes Street St Kilda: Pic supplied

Around the bay in St Kilda, a two-bedroom one bathroom one car Art Deco apartment also mere steps from the foreshore at 8/6-18 Princes Street went unsold.



For first home buyers this is a golden opportunity as it is now on the market with a price expectation mid $700,000s

8/6-18 Princes Street St Kilda: Pic supplied

Ms. Suzie Novak of McGrath St Kilda feels that in Melbourne things are still "completely unpredictable."



Speculating further that the positive impact of the interest rate cut will be felt more noticeably when banks move to pass the decrease onto their customers.



"Properties that I thought might struggle have sold quickly, and others that I thought would sell quickly haven't. We can't gauge it as easily as we used to."

Currently owned by a Melburnian who has relocated permanently overseas, the property exudes Art Deco style and charm and is perfect for a downsizer or first home buyer. "There's plenty of scope to modernise and apply a personal touch." Ms. Novak says.

A stunning ground floor apartment in the Deauville mansion style boutique apartment block, the home retains all the Art Deco period features that make these properties perennially desirable and stand out from the homogeneity of many new builds.

Ms. Novak adds that "It's also the large floor plan and the proximity to Albert Park Lake and the buzzing top end of Fitzroy Street that make this one so special."