'Dilapidated' oceanfront Wombarra home sold after a century in the same family

NSW

Updated 2 years ago

Published 14 May 2024

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611 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Wombarra sold earlier this month. Picture: Supplied

A rundown Wombarra property in a prime position has changed hands, after more than a century in the same family.

The property at 611 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Wombarra sold for $2.5 million.

The older-style three-bedroom cottage sits on 683 square metres, and boasts panoramic ocean views.

Read more: Buyers vie for Mount Ousley home, available after nearly 60 years

The property sold for $2.5 million. Picture: Supplied

CoreLogic records indicate the home was built in 1920. It has reportedly been in the same family for that entire time.

The home sold earlier this month after 106 days on the market.

Selling agent, Jake Stylis from LJ Hooker Wollongong said the property sold to an out-of-area buyer who planned to "fix it up a little for the next two to three years, rent it out, then knock it down and build a house".

He said the current house was "dilapidated, very rundown".

"I've told people it's the worst house on the best street, with the best view," he said. "It's just been tucked away there."

Mr Stylis said the property boasted an incredible position, with rock ledges and private beach below to add to its eye-catching views.

"You can watch the fishermen on the rocks; watch them fish, watch the waves and massive swells," he said.

"In my opinion it was a better view than most of the other properties in the northern suburbs, because you had something more to look at besides the blue.

"Position wise and view wise, it was incredible, just astonishing."

The home sold earlier this month after 106 days on the market. Picture: Supplied

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Wombarra is $1.795 million.

This latest sale follows the decision not to take a lower offer at auction seemingly paying off for the owner of a beachfront Wombarra home.

The home failed to sell under the hammer earlier this year, after bidding reportedly went well past the $5 million mark.

Instead, the home at 16 Haig Street sold recently.

Selling agent, Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh said he couldn't disclose the sale price.

However, industry sources indicated to the Mercury that it sold for $6.2 million.

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Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.

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