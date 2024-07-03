Dream Home: the best and worst of the final room reveals in NSW

Dream Home judges Simon Cohen, Rosie Morley and Lana Taylor arrive to inspect Lara and Peter's house in Belrose. Picture supplied

DREAM Home is fast approaching the finishing line ahead of the grand finale next week.

The final round of room reveals unveiled on last night's episode took us through Lara and Peter's freshly renovated house in Belrose and Jacinta and Jordan's brand new home in Punchbowl, both in NSW.

As always, there were hits and misses as judges Lana Taylor, of Three Birds Renovations fame, interior designer Rosie Morley and buyer's agent Simon Cohen delivered their take on the contestants' efforts to create two dream homes.

Here are our best and worst picks in the final reveals:

The best: Jacinta and Jordan's facade at Lara and Peter's house



Technically, it's not a room, but Jordan and Jacinta's work on the facade at Lara and Peter's house was a triumph.



The Mediterranean-inspired facade at Lara and Peter's house in Belrose Picture supplied

The brief was to create a Mediterranean-inspired home and the facade ticked all of the boxes, with its all-white palette and archway features on the verandah, and olive and lemon trees dotted around the garden.

Natural Travertine tiles on the balcony were the perfect choice to create a space that felt like a Euro holiday at home.



The entryway at Lara and Peter's house. Picture supplied

A grand archway at the front gate set the scene for what was undoubtedly Jacinta and Jordan's best effort yet.

The judges loved it and also gave the couple the thumbs up for their warm and inviting entryway inside which boasted plenty of practical storage.

Runner-up: Lara and Peter's kids bedroom at Jacinta and Jordan's house



Lara and Peter won praise for their work in Queensland creating a nursery for Jonny and Hannah's twin babies at their home in Coorparoo.

Lara and Peter delivered a girls bedroom at Jordan and Jacinta's house. Picture supplied

As parents of two themselves, they have a knack for creating the ultimate bedroom for a kid.

This week the couple delivered a princess-themed bedroom for Jacinta and Jordan's five-year-old daughter.

The luxury bathroom at Jacinta and Jordan's house. Picture supplied

Complete with a pink canopy over the bed and a cubby hole built into the wall, the room was well thought out and lots of fun.

The couple's bathroom also met the "five-star luxe" brief, with marble Herringbone tiles and gold tapware.

Honourable mention: Hannah and Jonny's facade at Jordan and Jacinta's house

The teams working on Jordan and Jacinta's house had their work cut out for them when the original house was demolished and a new one was built from scratch.



Hannah and Jonny delivered an amazing transformation of the facade at Jacinta and Jordan's new house in Punchbowl. Picture supplied

However, a clean slate to work with allowed Hannah and Jonny to create an elegant facade and garden with loads of street appeal.

The judges were impressed and described it as "very European" with the classic combo of black and white, including the addition of awnings on the windows.



Elegant formal gardens and a beautiful pathway leading up to the grand front entry door all hit the brief.

The worst: Rhys and Liam's kids bedroom at Lara and Peter's house

It sounded great in theory.



Tradie bros Liam and Rhys decided to create a kids bedroom for Lara and Peter's son, Leo, with a galaxy of stars to gaze up at on the ceiling.



Rhys and Liam's kids' bedroom at Lara and Peter's failed to hit the mark. Picture supplied

While a few glow in the dark stickers would have done the job, they opted for a dark blue wallpaper printed with stars to cover one of the walls and the ceiling, too.

The judges noted it was a bold choice from the boys, but it didn't work in the space and the inclusion of a beach-themed artwork and Scandi furniture failed to tie in with the rest of the home's Mediterranean coastal theme.

The bathroom created by Rhys and Liam. Picture supplied

The brothers were also in charge of the kids bathroom this week, choosing colourful terrazzo tiles and curved wall features.

It looked great, however, the decision to include a double shower head in the shower was an unusual choice.



Runner-up: Brad and Mel's kids room at Lara and Peter's house

It was not a good week for the contestants working on the kids' bedrooms.



A decorative tulle piece hung from the ceiling proved too much in the girls room created by Brad and Mel. Picture supplied

Victoria couple Brad and Mel share four children together, however, their attempt to create a whimsical space for Lara and Peter's daughter just didn't hit the mark.

The couple always try so hard, but as rookie renovators, they tend to try a little bit too hard.



Brad and Mel's kids bedroom at Lara and Peter's house. Picture supplied

The judges admired the study desk nook built next to the wardrobe, but a decorative piece made of tulle hanging from the ceiling left them puzzled.



"It looks like a pinata," the judges remarked and, unfortunately, they were spot-on.



Second runner-up: Taeler and Elle's kids bedroom at Jacinta and Jordan's

Sisters Taeler and Elle have never delivered a kids bedroom that has wowed the judges, so it was a risky move to tackle another one.



Taeler and Elle's kids bedroom at Jacinta and Jordan's house failed to wow the judges. Picture supplied

The girls created features on the walls in keeping with the luxe brief and added decorative wall sconces, but the judges declared they were "too mature" for the room.



The room itself was massive and the choice of bed, which looked more like a couch or a day bed, gave the impression the room felt strangely empty.