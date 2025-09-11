Final stage of Steel River Industrial Estate complete, four lots remain

WATCH: What you need to know before an auction.

Logistics operators, manufacturers and investors are eyeing the final lots in one of Newcastle's largest industrial estates in Mayfield West.



The final stage of the Steel River Industrial Estate development, including a new western entry from the Pacific Highway, is complete, and the remaining four lots are on the market with Colliers and Four Walls Commercial.

The final four vacant lots in the Steel River Industrial Estate development are for sale in Mayfield West. Picture supplied

"The new western entry is a game changer, providing direct left-in access from the Pacific Highway, and significantly improving transport efficiency for businesses operating in this part of Newcastle," Trent Robertson from Colliers said.



"It has just been completed, and it will make it much easier for companies and businesses that work in Steel River, as well as suppliers coming in with deliveries.



"With the roads set to fully open, we expect the lots to sell quickly."

The vacant lots start from 4,001 square metres, including the largest spanning more than two hectares.

The final stage of the Steel River Industrial Estate development includes a new western entry. Picture supplied

Half of the final release of lots are sold, and the remaining four are attracting interest from a mix of occupiers and developers.

"The response to the final release has been strong, with 50 per cent of lots already sold," Four Walls Commercial director Bobby Suminoski said.



"We're seeing interest from logistics operators, manufacturers and investors looking to capitalise on the region's growth."

An aerial view of the estate. Picture supplied

Developed by the Precinct Group in 1999, with CSIRO Energy Research as its first major occupier, the estate is home to more than 300 businesses, including Australia Post, Fraser Motorcycles and Anytime Fitness.

Top sales in the estate include a 13,234 square metre site with a warehouse and office, occupied by Kookaburra Education Resources, at 5 Steel River Boulevard.



It sold for $13.75 million in April.

5 Steel River Boulevard, Mayfiled West sold for $13.75 million. Picture supplied

Other significant sales include 1 Spit Island Close, sold for $6.42 million in 2023, and 52 Riverside Drive, which fetched $9 million in 2022.

Mr Robertson said the estate's location near key infrastructure such as the Port of Newcastle, Newcastle CBD, and Newcastle Airport makes it ideal for logistics, manufacturing and distribution.



"The Newcastle industrial market has experienced consistent year-on-year growth in land and rental values, driven by e-commerce, supply chain optimisation, and sustained low vacancy levels," he said.



"Combined with limited new supply and recent cash rate cuts, Steel River presents a compelling opportunity for both occupiers and developers."