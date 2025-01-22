Bank of Mum and Dad: The hidden dangers of family loans

Jessica Brady - a qualified Financial Advisor and View.com.au's leading money expert - shares her thoughts on the hidden dangers of becoming the 'Bank of Mum and Dad'.

Growing up my parents, like many, often said "no" to buying me the 'must-have' thing of the moment, sternly remarking 'No you can't have that, we aren't a bank Jess!'.

Fast forward a few decades and it turns out, for many parents today, they are becoming the go-to bank their kids are turning to for help.

Helping the next generation to get on the property ladder has it's pros and cons. Pic Unsplash

You may have nervously watched on as wage growth slowly trudged forward, whilst house prices soared skyward.

You fielded calls from your adult kids - stressed, frustrated and despondent about their property goals slipping further and further out of reach.

Jokes were made about why you didn't see this coming and buy them a house when they were in kindergarten?



More and more of you are heeding the cries for help and stepping in, or should I say coughing up, financial support to give your kids a fighting chance to get on the property ladder.

Whilst helping out the next generation isn't exactly new, the sheer number of parents who have now added 'accidental backyard banker' to their resume has increased at a rapid rate.

The everyday suburban "Bank of Mum and Dad" is now one of Australia's largest lenders.

In fact, new research from Compare Club's biannual Bill Stress Index shows that one in five parents have already gifted or loaned their kids over $75,000.



And almost half (47%) surveyed are considering giving similar financial assistance to buy property.

"We're seeing a fundamental shift in how younger Australians are entering the property market," says Kate Browne, Compare Club's Head of Research.

Parental support has moved from being a nice advantage to virtually essential for many first-home buyers. Kate Browne - Compare Club's Head of Research.

For many first-home buyers it's a generous but essential lifeline needed to get a foothold on the ladder.

In December 2024, the national median dwelling value reached $815,000-a daunting figure for many first-home buyers.

For context, Core Logic's recent research shows the "affordable" purchase price for the median-income household is around $513,000, leaving a $302,000 gap that most can't bridge without help.

Parents often provide financial support in two key ways: by gifting or loaning cash to help with a deposit, which can reduce the loan-to-value ratio (LVR), or by becoming a guarantor, leveraging their home equity to help their child avoid paying lender's mortgage insurance (LMI).

It goes without saying, offering help can have pitfalls-families are complicated at the best of times, throw money into the mix, and it can get messy fast.

Then consider what many parents are actually risking to make it a reality for their kids - financial security - so it's a decision that needs to be carefully considered before any levers are pulled.

Take into consideration all the risks with becoming the bank of Mum and Dad. Pic Unsplash

The Risks to Consider

Here's what you need to think through before offering up help:

Erosion of retirement savings

Parents often ask me how they can best financially support their kids and my answer is always the same: One of the most helpful things you can do for your children is ensure you yourself are financially secure.

Yet as many are dipping into their superannuation or savings to provide cash gifts, I am often left worried that they haven't fully considered what it will mean for them in their golden years.

With Aussies living longer, you want to be confident that any amount you are giving isn't going to leave you short down the track.

Also be aware that financial gifts might affect your eligibility for the Aged Pension, so it's worth seeking advice before making a decision.

Guarantor gamble

Acting as a guarantor means you're essentially putting your home on the line.

If your child defaults on the mortgage, the lender can pursue you, the guarantor, to recover the shortfall.

One in, all in?

If you have more than one child, it's important to think about equality.

Supporting one child financially could create expectations among others - or even resentment- if handled without transparency or planning.

If the time comes and each child knocks for financial help, can you support them all?

For loans, consider formal agreements to set clear expectations.

And if you're giving an early inheritance, seek legal advice to ensure fairness across the family.

Basically, get expert advice, have radically transparent conversations with all members of your family and think carefully about any unintended consequences it may throw up and deal with them ahead of time.

Supporting one child financially could create expectations among others - or even resentment- if handled without transparency or planning. Pic Unsplash

Helping your kids into the property market is an incredible act of generosity, but it's also one that requires careful planning.

It's not just about providing a lump sum or swiftly signing on as a guarantor; it's about setting everyone up for long-term success - without jeopardising your own.

The Bank of Mum and Dad isn't likely to be closing up shop anytime soon, but like all good banks - lending considerations need to be carefully thought through.

Whether it's exploring ways to help, having honest conversations about boundaries, or seeking advice from financial and legal experts, there are steps you can take to help your kids while ensuring your own financial security stays intact.

After all, the best legacy isn't just helping your kids buy their first home - it's showing them how to navigate financial decisions thoughtfully, so they can stand on solid ground for years to come.

Helping your kids into the property market is an incredible act of generosity, but it's also one that requires careful planning. Pic Unsplash

Jessica Brady is a qualified Financial Advisor and leading money expert. She is on a mission to educate and empower everyday Australians to be better with money through her online money programs and via the Financially Fierce Podcast.



Jessica Brady - a qualified Financial Advisor and View.com.au's leading money expert. Picture supplied

You can learn more at jessicabrady.com.au

This article is general advice only, all of the comments above do not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs.

Before acting on any information, you should consider the appropriateness of the information provided and the nature of the relevant financial product having regard to your objectives, financial situation and needs. Jessica is licenced through Paragem Pty Ltd - AFSL 297276. ABN 16 108 571 875, Authorised Representative Number 001259972.