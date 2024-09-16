Frequently asked questions about home insurance in Australia

A comprehensive guide to the different types of home insurance, their coverage, and how to choose the right policy for your needs.

Key points

- Home insurance covers the structure of your home and protects against fires, floods, etc.

- Contents insurance covers your personal belongings in the home, such as jewellery and electronics

- Premiums vary depending on the value of the property, its location and building materials used

Home insurance is a crucial financial safety net that protects your property and its contents against various risks.

By understanding the different types of home insurance, the factors that affect premiums, and the coverage options available, you can make an informed decision and choose the right policy to protect your home and belongings.

Here's the lowdown on the different types of home insurance on offer, their coverage, and how to choose the right policy for your needs.

Home insurance versus contents insurance

While often discussed together, home insurance and contents insurance are distinct policies.

Home insurance covers the structure of your home, including the building, fixtures and fittings. It protects against damage caused by fire, storms, floods, theft and other perils.

Contents insurance covers your personal belongings inside your home, such as furniture, electronics, clothing and valuables. It also protects against theft and accidental damage.

Many insurers offer combined home and contents insurance policies, providing comprehensive coverage for both your property and belongings.

Is home insurance compulsory in Australia?

No, home insurance is not compulsory in Australia. However, it is highly recommended as it can provide financial security in the event of unexpected damage or loss.

If you have a mortgage, your lender may require you to maintain home insurance as a condition of the loan.

How much is home insurance?

Home insurance premiums vary depending on several factors.

One key factor is property value. This means the higher the value of your property, the higher the premium.

Then there is location. Hence, properties in areas prone to natural disasters (e.g., bushfires, floods) may have higher premiums.

As far as building materials go, homes constructed with more durable materials may have lower premiums.

Security features are also a factor. Properties with security systems (e.g., alarms, CCTV) may qualify for discounts.

A history of claims may result in higher premiums.

And the level of coverage you choose will affect your premium.



It's essential to compare quotes from different insurers to find the most affordable policy that meets your needs.

On the website of the Insurance Council of Australia, the general insurance industry representative, there is a link to online content and building calculators, which can help you with estimates.

How is home insurance calculated?

Insurers use various factors to calculate your home insurance premium. These may include:

Sum insured: The total amount of coverage you choose for

your property and contents.

Risk assessment: An evaluation of the potential risks

associated with your property.

Premium rating: A formula used by insurers to determine

the premium based on the assessed risk.

Covering the cost of rebuilding

According to the federal government's MoneySmart website, there are two main types of home insurance:

Sum-insured cover - an estimate of how much it would cost to rebuild your home if it was completely destroyed.

Total replacement cover - what it would cost to repair or rebuild your home to the same standard.

"When choosing home insurance, understand what the policy covers. This will help you compare policies and get the home insurance that best suits your needs," the MoneySmart website says.

Do I need home insurance if I have a body corporate?

If you live in a strata-titled property (e.g., apartment, townhouse), your body corporate may have insurance that covers the common areas of the building.

However, you will still need to purchase home insurance to protect your individual unit and its contents.

Do I need home insurance for an apartment?

You generally need home insurance for an apartment in Australia.

Even though you don't own the building itself, you're responsible for the contents of your apartment, and home insurance can protect you against losses due to theft, fire, water damage, and other unforeseen events.

Does your home insurance premium increase after a claim?

Your home insurance premium may increase after making a claim, especially if the claim is significant. Insurers may view claims as an indication of increased risk, leading to higher premiums.

However, some insurers offer limited claim forgiveness or premium discounts for policyholders with a clean claim history.

Summary of what home insurance typically covers

Water leaks: Yes, most policies cover water damage, including leaks from your unit or the unit above.

Termite damage: No, termite damage is not usually covered, so it's important to check your policy for specific exclusions.

Tree removal: No, tree removal is typically not covered unless it's directly caused by a covered event, such as a storm.

Plumbing problems: Yes, plumbing problems that result in water damage are usually covered.

Solar panels: Yes, solar panels are often covered under home insurance policies. However, it's essential to check your policy for specific coverage details.

Asbestos removal: No, asbestos removal is typically not covered by home insurance. It's a specialised risk that often requires separate insurance.

Flooding: Flood insurance is available as an add-on to your home insurance policy. However, it's important to note that standard home insurance policies may not cover flood damage.

Hot water systems: Generally, standard home insurance policies do not cover the wear and tear of one's hot water systems. However, the insurance can cover the hot water system if it is damaged or destroyed by a listed event on your home insurance policy.

Air-con: Air-conditioning units are generally covered under home insurance.

Remember that the specific coverage provided by your home insurance policy can vary. It's crucial to read the terms and conditions carefully or consult with an insurance agent to ensure you have adequate coverage for your needs.

Many insurers offer optional add-ons, such as cover for valuable items, legal expenses, or loss of rent.



Review your policy regularly to ensure your policy coverage remains adequate as your circumstances change (e.g., renovations, additions).

Is home insurance worth it?

Home insurance is generally considered worth the cost in Australia, as it can provide financial protection in the event of unexpected damage or loss.

The peace of mind that comes with knowing your property and belongings are covered can be invaluable.