Mortgage jitters: what is the cost if interest rates go up

Any one with a mortgage may have had a bit of a shiver, after the latest economic data led some to speculate that interest rates could be on the rise once again.

Should you be preparing for a hike in interest rates is a topic that has raised its head again. Pic: Shutterstockk

The latest monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) Indicator, showed annual inflation was up four per cent up to May, up from 3.6 per cent in April.

That has led to some commentators suggesting interest rates could be on the rise again.

Tough end to the year

Compare the Market Economic Director David Koch said that any further rate hikes would come as an enormous blow to families who had been holding out for reductions this year.

"If rates were to rise again, it would be a very tough end to the year for families who may already be experiencing mortgage stress," Mr Koch said.

"There's a whole generation of borrowers who have never experienced rates this high, but also have sizeable debts due to the steep rise in house prices since the pandemic.

"The RBA has been warning that inflation has been stickier than expected so homeowners really can't bank on interest rates coming down any time soon.

And how much could that end up costing homeowners with mortgages?

According to modelling conducted by Compare the Market a 0.25 per cent increase could add $123to the monthly repayments of someone with a $750,000 loan.

For households with a million dollar loan that figure could rise to an extra $164 in monthly mortgage repayments.

Feeling the pinch

Rates have been on hold since November last year, but before that time there were 13 rate hikes since the first hike in May 2022.

Since that time homeowners with mortgages have already seen a hefty rise in their repayments with a $750,000 loan seeing a rise of $1940 in monthly repayments according to modelling by Compare the Market.

For those with a million dollar loan, they have been slugged with an increase in monthly average repayments of $2586.

The outlook comes as latest figures show mortgage arrears are rising - albeit from record lows.

Getting behind

Mortgage arrears have been rising from their COVID lows of just one per cent Q3 2022, reaching 1.6 per cent in the March quarter of 2024 according to CoreLogic.

This is the highest reading on mortgage arrears since the first quarter of the 2021 financial year.

The higher amount of debt, due to rising home prices, is also affecting the situation.

"Households are more sensitive to sharp adjustments in interest rates," said CoreLogic Research Director Tim Lawless. Pic: Shutterstock

"Households are more sensitive to sharp adjustments in interest rates, given historically high levels of debt, most of which is housing debt," said CoreLogic Research Director Tim Lawless.

"Cost of living pressures are consuming a larger portion of household income, households are paying more tax than ever before and household savings are being drawn down, eroding the savings buffer accrued through the pandemic."