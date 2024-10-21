Featured
Finance

Property appraisals vs property valuations: understanding the difference

By VIEW.COM.AU

By VIEW.COM.AU

First published 21 October 2024, 1:32 am

In the Australian real estate landscape, the terms "property appraisal" and "property valuation"; are often used interchangeably, yet they refer to distinct processes with different implications for buyers, sellers and investors.

Understanding these differences is crucial for anyone involved in real estate transactions, whether they are homeowners, real estate agents or financial institutions.

Property appraisal

A property appraisal is typically a more informal assessment of a property's worth.

This process is often conducted by real estate agents or other industry professionals who assess the property based on their experience, local market knowledge and comparable sales.

Appraisals are usually requested when a homeowner is considering selling their property or when a potential buyer wants to make an informed offer.

The primary purpose is to provide an estimated market value to guide negotiations.

Property valuation

On the other hand, a property valuation is a more formal, systematic evaluation conducted by qualified valuers.

These professionals adhere to strict guidelines set by regulatory bodies, such as the Australian Property Institute (API) and the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC).

Valuations are often required for lending purposes, legal disputes or taxation assessments.

The valuers employ standardised methods and protocols to arrive at a property's worth, which provides a more objective and reliable figure.

Key differences

Purpose and use:

- Appraisals are primarily used to help sellers set a competitive price and assist buyers in making informed offers. They are more subjective and can vary based on the appraiser's interpretation and local market conditions.

- Valuations serve more formal needs, often required by banks for loan approvals, during court proceedings, or for tax assessments. They provide a standardised assessment that holds up in legal contexts.

Professional standards:

- Appraisers can be real estate agents or professionals without formal valuation qualifications. While many have extensive market knowledge, they may not be held to the same standards as valuers.

- Valuers must have specific qualifications and certifications, typically requiring a degree in property or valuation, along with registration and adherence to professional codes of conduct.

Methodology:

- In appraisals, the approach can be more anecdotal, relying heavily on comparable sales and the appraiser's insights into market trends.

- Valuations follow a rigorous methodology, often employing various techniques such as the income approach, cost approach and sales comparison approach. These methods analyse market data comprehensively to arrive at a fair value.

Regulatory framework :

- Appraisals do not operate under the same stringent regulations as valuations. While ethical standards exist, they may not be consistently enforced.

- Valuations must comply with industry standards and are subject to oversight by professional bodies, ensuring a higher level of accountability and reliability.

How the process works

Property appraisal process:

Typically, an appraisal begins with the appraiser conducting a walkthrough of the property, noting its condition, features, and any improvements.

The appraiser then compares the property to similar properties that have recently been sold in the area. This comparison includes factors such as location, size, and amenities. After gathering all relevant information, the appraiser provides a recommended market price based on their findings.

Property valuation process:

The valuation process is more complex. A qualified valuer will gather data from a variety of sources, including local sales data, economic indicators, and property-specific characteristics. They may conduct on-site inspections and assess the property's zoning, condition and any unique features.

Following the collection of data, the valuer will analyse the information using standard valuation techniques, ensuring the final figure reflects an unbiased, market-driven assessment.

Implications for buyers and sellers

For sellers, understanding the difference between an appraisal and a valuation can influence how they price their property.

An appraisal may suggest a competitive listing price based on current market trends, while a valuation provides a legally robust figure that can affect loan amounts and investment decisions.

For buyers, knowing whether they are receiving an appraisal or a valuation can impact their purchasing strategy.

An appraisal might provide a good indication of market value but lacks the formal backing that a valuation offers, especially when securing financing.

Finance

