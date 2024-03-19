RBA keeps interest rates on hold in March

Interest rates have been kept on hold by the Reserve Bank as expected after they met for their March meeting today.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock said that it was decided to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 4.35 per cent.



"Recent information suggests that inflation continues to moderate, in line with the RBA's latest forecasts" she said in a statement.



"The headline CPI indicator was steady at 3.4 per cent over the year to January, with momentum easing over recent month, driven by moderating goods inflation."



However it was noted that services inflation remains elevated.

It was also noted that "inflation is still weighing on people's real incomes and household consumption growth is weak, as is dwelling investment".

It is the third month running that the official cash rate has been left on hold by the RBA.

Both February this year and December 2023 the rate was left on hold, while there was no announcement in January.

The Reserve Bank's Michele Bullock announced that the official cash rate was being held in March.

The decision to leave rates on hold was widely expected, however it was also a boost to confidence according to Tim Lawless, Research Director at CoreLogic Asia Pacific.



"Nonetheless, the hold decision, alongside lower inflation and a growing expectation that interest rates will reduce later this year, should help to provide a further lift in confidence," Mr Lawless said.



Have we reached interest rate peaks

While there were five cash rate rises in calendar 2023, aimed to help bring down inflation, the major banks are predictng that their will be a drop in interest rates later this year.

ANZ predicts that the current level of 4.35 per cent will be the cash rate's peak with the first cuts to start around November 2024.



CommBank, NAB and Westpac economists have agreed that this could also be the cash rate peak, but vary on when the first cuts may occur.

CommBank and Westpac have nominated around September for that to occur, while NAB has predicted for that to occur by the December quarter.

Of those CommBank has provided the most optimistic outlook of how much rates could drop predicting they will come in at around 2.85 per cent by the middle of 2025.

However it was noted in the release from the RBA on the cash rate for March that "while recent data indicate that inflation is easing, it remains high".



"The Board expects that it will be some time yet before inflation is sustainably in the target range".

Stability is helping the property market

A decision to keep the cash rate unchanged at the start of autumn will reassure mortgage holders that the RBA has likely completed its extended cycle of increases resulting in more stable conditions, according to one major real estate group.

LJ Hooker Group's Head of Research, Mathew Tiller, said demand for property, particularly in the more affordable markets, is driving activity and growth in most capital cities and regional areas.

Despite the high interest rate environment housing values have remained broadly resilient. Pic: Shuuterstock

Strong auction clearance rates have continued during the past month averaging above 70 per cent in Sydney and 65 per cent in Melbourne and are further evidence of buyer demand.

"Everyone is looking for affordability at the moment and this is boosting the middle to lower priced end of the market," Mr Tiller said.

"The rental market remains tight and that is motivating some renters, who have saved a deposit, to make the transition to home ownership.



"This price point also encompasses first home buyers, investors and even downsizers so there is solid competition in this segment."

Mr Lawless said across the board that despite the high interest rate environment housing values have remained broadly resilient.

"Upwards pressure on housing values have been supported by an imbalance between supply and demand, a situation that looks entrenched as barriers to new housing supply remain high," he said.