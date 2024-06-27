Residential or commercial? Where to invest $1.5 million and why

Residential or commercial? That's a question a growing number of property investors are asking, but there's no easy answer and it often comes down to cold hard cash.

Scott O'Neill, founder of buyer advisory Rethink Investing, says investor interest in commercial real estate is growing, especially from experienced residential investors seeking diversification and increased cash flow.

Investor interest in commercial real estate is growing, especially from experienced residential investors. Pic: Shutterstock

But it's much more cash intensive.



"You're looking at a minimum 30 per cent deposit and with residential you can get in with 10 per cent, so that's probably the main reason people stick with residential," says O'Neill.

"They move to commercial when they can afford it, that's my experience, and you do need at least 250 grand cash to get started."

To buy a $1.5 million asset, he says investors require around $530,000 cash to cover deposit, stamp duty and other incidentals.

Commercial 'only getting busier'

"It's only getting busier. We've got many clients passing their tenth plus deal. It is a space once they get into, they want to double-tap into it because of the cash flow and there's a lot of growth if you pick the right asset class."

Vanessa Rader, Head of Research at Ray White Corporate, says the profile of commercial property - which includes industrial, childcare, shops, offices, fast food joints, supermarkets, medical centres, service stations - has never been higher.

Childcare centres are one of the commercial property types attracting interest. Pic: Shutterstock

One of the major reasons, she says, is an increase in buyer agents promoting the sector.

"There's been very strong growth," she says.

"A lot of residential buyers have been looking to diversify their portfolio and commercial seems like a higher-yielding opportunity compared with residential," says Rader.

Starting out

However, there are trade-offs: getting finance can be more challenging, loan to value ratios are lower, interest rates are higher, replacing tenants can take longer and there's more capital growth volatility.

Balancing these negatives are positives such as higher yields, tenants paying all or most outgoings (unlike residential where the reverse is true) and much longer leases, often with fixed annual rent increases

Rader says commercial property prices peaked in 2022, the year interest rates started rising, and have softened since.

Commercial tenants paying all or most outgoings, unlike residential where the reverse is true, and much longer leases. Pic: Shutterstock

Two years ago, yields on industrial units, a typical starting point for investors, got down to 4 per cent.



They are now back up to 5.5 per cent to 6 per cent, still well behind the interest rate curve.

This compares with gross average national residential yields for apartments of 4.7 per cent, and 3.62 per cent for houses, according to CoreLogic data.

Choices in commercial

Tas Costi, co-founder of commercial buyers agency Costi Cohen, says fundamentals are strongest in the industrial sector, while non-discretionary retail anchored by major brands on long leases also offers good buying opportunities.



"If you're talking resi versus commercial, industrial yields will be higher, and you've potentially got future increases in the rental uplift of the property because there's such huge demand for industrial right now," says Costi.



"I think at $1.5m if you're able to buy a freestanding building or a well-performing strata you could definitely get a direct benefit versus residential which is giving you a lower yield and there's signs that there will be significant price growth in industrial."



Level of risk

Rader from Ray White says risk is the primary consideration when choosing between commercial and residential.



"If you want a lower risk option, you'd stick with residential. While the return today isn't that good, the capital growth is pretty certain," she says.



"Whereas in commercial it can stay stagnant for a long time. Also, if your tenant moves out, they can take longer to replace and some costs such as management fees are higher. You have to factor all that in."