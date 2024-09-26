What does Loan-to-Value Ratio (LVR) mean?

Lenders use LVR to gauge the risk level of lending money to a borrower for the purchase of a property.

Key points

- Borrowers with a low LVR are more likely to secure favourable loan terms, while those with higher LVRs may face stricter requirements

- Managing LVR is crucial for both lenders and borrowers, particularly in volatile property markets where asset values can fluctuate rapidly

The Loan-to-Value Ratio (LVR) is a key financial metric used in the lending industry to assess the risk of a loan, particularly when it comes to mortgages.

So, what exactly is LVR? It is the proportion of a loan relative to the value of the asset being purchased, expressed as a percentage.

Lenders use the LVR to gauge the risk level of lending money to a borrower for the purchase of a property, vehicle, or any other asset, and it plays a critical role in determining whether a loan will be approved and the terms that will be applied.

What is the formula for LVR?

LVR is calculated using the following formula: the amount you are borrowing, divided by the bank's valuation of the property, multiplied by 100.

For example, if a borrower is seeking a $300,000 loan to purchase a property valued at $400,000, the LVR would be: 75%.

This means that the loan represents 75% of the value of the property, while the borrower is expected to cover the remaining 25%, typically through a down payment.

Importance of LVR to lenders

Lenders, such as banks and other financial institutions, use the LVR as a primary factor in assessing the risk of a loan.



The higher the LVR, the riskier the loan is perceived to be.

This is because a higher LVR indicates that the borrower is putting down a smaller amount of equity (down payment) in the purchase, and the lender is financing a larger portion of the property's value.

If the borrower defaults on the loan and the lender needs to sell the property to recover the loan amount, a higher LVR means there is less equity cushion, making it harder to recoup the full loan amount, especially in a declining property market.

How does LVR impact borrowers?

Approval chances: Borrowers with a lower LVR (typically 80% or below) are more likely to have their loans approved, as they are seen as lower-risk clients. Conversely, an LVR above 80% might result in stricter lending criteria, additional documentation requirements, or outright rejection.

Interest rates: Borrowers with higher LVRs often face higher interest rates. This is because higher-risk loans require compensation in the form of increased interest payments. Lenders offer lower interest rates to those with low LVRs as an incentive, reflecting the reduced risk.

Lender's Mortgage Insurance (LMI): In Australia, if the LVR exceeds 80%, borrowers may be required to pay Lender's Mortgage Insurance (LMI).

LMI protects the lender in case the borrower defaults, but it does not benefit the borrower directly. LMI can significantly increase the cost of obtaining a mortgage, adding a one-time fee or higher monthly payments to cover the insurance cost.

LVR and property market fluctuations

One of the primary concerns with high LVR loans is the impact of property market fluctuations.

If the value of a property declines, the LVR of the loan can increase significantly.

This situation poses a significant risk to both the borrower and the lender. The borrower may find it challenging to sell or refinance the property without covering the gap between the loan amount and the property's new value. For the lender, it becomes harder to recover the full loan amount through a sale in the event of foreclosure.

Strategies for managing LVR

There are several strategies borrowers can use to reduce their LVR and improve their loan prospects.



Larger down payment: By increasing the size of their down payment, borrowers can lower the LVR, making themselves more attractive to lenders and potentially avoiding LMI. For instance, a 20% down payment on a property results in an 80% LVR, which is often considered the threshold for avoiding mortgage insurance.

Buying less expensive properties: Borrowers can opt for a lower-priced property to reduce the loan amount, and thus, the LVR. This reduces the risk to both the borrower and the lender.

Loan prepayment: Borrowers who pay extra toward the principal of their loan over time can reduce the LVR, especially if property values are stable or increasing.