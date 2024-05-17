First look at the apartments to be built at the Wollongong Chicko's site

Artist's impression: The boutique Crown Street project, Easterly Wollongong. Picture: Supplied

More details regarding the 14-storey apartment block to be built at the long-term site of the Chicko's restaurant in Wollongonghave been revealed.

That includes pricing information, and several artist's impressions of the boutique apartments.



The boutique Crown Street project, Easterly Wollongong, is being developed by Sydney-based developers Level 33.



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Artist's impression: The project is being developed by Sydney-based group Level 33. Picture: Supplied

The Wollongong Local Planning Panel approved the project last December, subject to conditions. The project consists of the demolition of existing buildings and structures and the construction of a 14-storey shop top housing development including car parking.



Easterly Wollongong will comprise 10 two-bedroom apartments with studies, eight three-bedroom apartments with media rooms and three full-floor penthouses.



This week, Level 33 managing director Eddy Haddad told the Mercury that two-bedroom residences will begin at $2 million, while three-bedroom options will begin at $3.25 million.



"We anticipate the units will be ready in late 2026," he said.

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Artist's impression: The two-bedroom residences will begin at $2 million, while three-bedroom options will begin at $3.25 million.

"Focusing on honouring Wollongong's prominent location, we embarked on a journey to craft something truly exceptional.



"Collaborating closely with Turner Architects and their expert interior design team, we meticulously curated every aspect of the apartments to create a unique and special living experience."

The apartments will sit above a two-level podium and two ground floor retail spaces, one fronting Crown Street and the other on Harbour Street.



There was strong interest in purchasing the Chicko's site, which had become an iconic location for so many residents.



Artist's impression: Easterly Wollongong will comprise 10 two-bedroom apartments with studies, eight three-bedroom apartments with media rooms and three full-floor penthouses. Picture: Supplied

Mr Haddad previously told the Mercury they had designed the apartments with high-end luxury in mind.



"All apartment types come with Gaggenau appliances, natural stone selections, the latest smart home automation, and many more details we will unveil soon," he said earlier this year.



"As soon as we acquired this site, we knew we had the opportunity to create a once-in-a-lifetime development in arguably the best location that Wollongong offers.

"So, we set out to create a development of the likes that Wollongong has yet to see."

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