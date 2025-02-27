First look: historic terraces in Newcastle's East End development ready for market

WATCH: Iris Capital's East End stage two development

Five redesigned terraces on King Street in Newcastle are set to hit the market as part of Iris Capital's East End development. Picture supplied

Five Victorian terraces are set to hit the market as part of Iris Capital's East End development in Newcastle.

Re-designed by CKDS Architecture, the historic buildings at 98, 100, 104, 108 and 110 King Street are part of the East End Stage 2 development.

The open-plan living, dining and kitchen at 98 King Street, Newcastle. Picture supplied

Each terrace spans three bedrooms and two bathrooms across three levels and retains the heritage-listed facade.



The terraces are fully renovated and restored inside, pairing original period details with modern updates.



The terraces date back to 1885. Picture supplied

Movable listing agents Jason Maxwell and Ben Small are marketing the five terraces for sale by expressions of interest.



"We are running an expressions of interest campaign, and the price guides are starting at $2.6 million and will work their way up," Mr Maxwell said.

The living room at 110 King Street, Newcastle. Picture supplied

"The terraces are completely renovated and restored by Iris Capital.

'The difference with these is all of the terraces are Torrens title, and the benefit with the development is they each have two car parking spaces on strata."



One of the three bedrooms inside 110 King Street, Newcastle. Picture supplied

According to the Newcastle CBD Heritage Study, the terraces were constructed circa 1885 and designed by prominent local architects Bennett and Yeomans.



Each terrace has a unique layout, and the end terraces have the largest floorplans.



The masted bedroom inside 98 King Street, Newcastle. Picture supplied

"They are all different," he said.

"The two on the ends are by far the biggest, but what they have been able to do is create an area downstairs in one of the middle terraces with a courtyard and gym space."



The living room at the terrace at 110 King Street, Newcastle. Picture supplied

Each terrace has new bathrooms, en suites and kitchens.

Modern updates include ducted air conditioning, integrated fridges, and SMEG and Fisher & Paykel appliances.

The main bathroom inside 98 King Street. Picture supplied

One of the middle terraces has an internal courtyard and void to fill the home with natural light.



The terrace on the corner at 110 King Street includes a retreat-style level with a master bedroom, an ensuite, an alfresco area and a separate living area.



The kitchens include integrated fridges and Smeg appliances. Picture supplied

"Everything has been done: painting, new electrical, plumbing and new flooring," he said.

"They have kept a lot of ornate features as well, though, with picture rails, original fireplaces and ornate staircases.



The alfresco area at 110 King Street. Picture supplied

"It has the yesteryear charm with modern conveniences."



The five terraces will hit the market on Monday.

The ensuite inside 98 King Street. Picture supplied

"These terraces would suit someone who doesn't want to live in a strata property; it is Torrens title, so you're not sharing an elevator and that sort of thing," he said.

"They are around 250 square metres whereas a three-bedroom apartment in town is generally 120 to 130 square metres, so these are almost double the size."



East End's terraces on King Street, Newcastle. Pictures supplied