Fore-get about it: Helensburgh acreage with its own driving range has sold

The Property Council's Illawarra Outlook Lunch took place this week.

A northern Illawarra acreage featuring its own driving range has changed hands.

The 1.62-hectare property, located at 19-21 Old Farm Road, Helensburgh was sold for $2.8 million.



The estate contains usable grounds with established landscaping and a native bush backdrop.



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The property features its own driving range. Picture: Supplied

The property features a renovated four-bedroom residence, outdoor entertaining areas, resort-style pool and spa, wood-fired pizza oven, vegetable gardens, and old sheds ready for transformation.

There's also your private golf driving range, created by the sellers.

Initially listed for sale last year, the home returned to the market earlier this year with a new selling agent.

The current selling agent, Ron Kissell from Ray White Helensburgh said the successful buyer was from the Sutherland Shire.

"They liked the tranquil setting and the peace and quiet," he said.

Mr Kissell said one of the new owners enjoyed playing golf and liked the idea of having his own driving range.

He said there had been prospective buyers who viewed the range as a curiosity or novelty.



Seller Craig Kenworthy and son Griffin are golf enthusiasts, and established the driving range and putting green.



"When we cleared a lot of the rubbish down the bottom of the property, there's a flat section there," Mr Kenworthy previously told the Mercury.

Griffin Kenworthy enjoys the golf facilities at the Helensburgh property. Picture: Supplied

"So I bought a pin, the cup, and made my own tee.

"It's an easy par three, and plenty of friends have had fun wanting to smack the hell out of the ball.

"You can have a few friends over, have a barbecue and a hit of golf."

The property is located at 19-21 Old Farm Road, Helensburgh. Picture: Supplied

The sellers bought the home in 2003, and also installed the pool and undertook extensive landscaping, among other work on the property, which is a former pig farm.

At the time, Mr Kenworthy, a landscaper, said that having completed a renovation in the Sutherland Shire, they were seeking a property with more land.

The Helensburgh property was "pretty rundown" at the time, but they saw plenty of potential.

"We decided to have a rural escape," Mr Kenworthy said. "It's quiet, light-filled, and there's no neighbours looking at us."