Former Brunswick corner store in need of reno snapped up for $935k

In Brunswick, in Melbourne's inner north, a former corner store, littered with graffiti and in need of a makeover sold for its reserve price of $935,000, immediately after it was passed in at auction on Saturday morning.

A young couple who were looking for something they could renovate bought this former shop at auction in the Melbourne suburb of Brunswick. Pic: Supplied

The auction at 325 Albion Street opened with a genuine bid of $850,000, with two bidders upping the price to $885,000, before the auction stalled.

Listing agent Peter Stephens from Nelson Alexander Brunswick said the highest bidders then negotiated to purchase the unique property for its reserve price.

"The buyers are a young couple who were looking for something they could renovate and turn into their own home," he said.

"He works in construction and so they are planning to improve it for themselves," he added.

The renovator's delight was one of 837 properties that went to auction across Melbourne last week. Pic: Supplied

The renovator's delight was one of 837 properties that went to auction across Melbourne last week, down from 897 the previous week, according to CoreLogic. This time a year ago, 841 homes went to auction across the city.

Mr Stephens said despite being just weeks away from the peak spring selling period, stock levels in Melbourne's inner north were "still pretty restricted."

"We're not seeing a lot of supply coming on for spring and I think if supply does pick up it will come later in the year.

Cautious moves

"People are just feeling very cautious because of all the talk and pressure around interest rates. Vendors are needing social proof of results to have the confidence to go to market," he said.

On Sunday, CoreLogic recorded a preliminary auction clearance rate for Melbourne of 67.4 per cent from 622 reported results, compared to 69.5 per cent the previous week, which fell to 62.3 per cent, once finalised.

Sea change buy

And in the heart of Warrnambool, on the south west coast of Victoria, a grand sandstone unrenovated period home soared $245,000 above its reserve, after four bidders pushed the final selling price to $1.145 million.

The grand sandstone unrenovated period home in Warnambool soared $245,000 above its reserve at auction. Pic: Supplied

Bidding for the deceased estate at 133 Banyan Street began at $900,000 and it took 52 individual bids and over half an hour before the hammer finally dropped.

"It was a long, drawn out and very competitive auction," listing agent Mark Dwyer from Ludeman Real Estate said.



Despite interest from several local families, Mr Dwyer said the grand home with manicured gardens was sold to out-of-towners.

"It was bought by a Melbourne couple who plan to relocate here," he said.



Spring approaching

CoreLogic research director, Tim Lawless said he expects the flow of freshly advertised housing stock to pick up across the nation as spring approaches.

"The volume of auctions didn't quite reach the 2,000 mark this week, with 1,995 homes taken under the hammer," he said.

" This was the largest volume of auctions held in a week since the last week of June (2,030) and up 5.5 per cent on last week's volume of auctions.

"The outlook for auctions is for a step up in volume over the coming weeks. Around 2,100 homes are scheduled to go under the hammer next week, rising to around 2,300 the week after," he said.

"More broadly, the count of new listings coming to market has been tracking slightly higher than a year ago, up 2 per cent nationally to be 11.3 per cent above the previous five year average," Mr Lawless said.