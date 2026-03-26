From dump to dream home: Inside the multi-million dollar renovation of a classic Queenslander

When principal and auctioneer of One Group Sam Kelso and his wife Amanda Vaughan first saw 18 Ellesmere Street, there was barely even a kitchen.

The renovation project transformed the run-down house into a stunning family home. Pic: Place.

"There was a cooker pushed into the corner of a room and that was essentially it," Mr Kelso said.

Despite the dilapidated state of the home, which included a worn, enclosed verandah and an awkward layout, the couple could see its potential.

Despite the state of the home, the couple could see its potential. Pic: Supplied.

"We could see the bones straight away," Ms Vaughan said. "It had beautiful character, but it needed someone to completely reimagine it."

Undeterred, the couple purchased the house for $1.215 million and set about creating their dream home.

Working with design studio Big House Little House, Blended Interiors and Mowen Building Corp, the pair embarked on a multi-million-dollar renovation project to transform the run-down house into a stunning family home.

The landmark home honours the original bones while also creating a completely contemporary space.

The original 810 square metre block. Pic: Supplied.

"We wanted something timeless," Mr Kelso said. "A home that would still feel beautiful decades from now that had a seamless flow between the indoor and outdoor living."

As part of the renovation, a "substantial new lower level" was created to suit the couple's family life.

The first floor living room after the renovation. Pic: Place.

On the expansive ground floor is an open-plan kitchen, dining and living zone, a separate family room, laundry, guest bedroom with en suite and home office.

The central living space has a seamless integration between indoor and outdoor zones with floor-to-ceiling glass doors with views of the pool area.

An image of the first floor living room before the renovation. Pic: Supplied.

"The kids are usually in the pool, someone's cooking outside, and friends are around the table. It's a home that just works for family life," said Ms Vaughan.

Next to the magnesium swimming pool is an alfresco area designed for entertaining with a full outdoor kitchen and an Escea fireplace.

The kitchen and dining area leads out onto a grassy lawn next to the magnesium pool. Pic: Place.

"We've had birthdays here, Christmas, and plenty of normal weeknights where the kids are swimming after school," Ms Vaughan said.

For fitness lovers, there's an attached home gym to the alfresco that could be converted into a studio or home office.

The downstairs living room. Pic: Place.

Located on the first floor are four bedrooms, including a spacious main room with en suite and walk-in robe, a living room and additional bathroom.

Two of the bedrooms open out onto the wraparound balcony and feature views of the local area.

Two of the upstairs bedrooms open out onto the wraparound balcony. Pic: Place.

Currently listed for sale by Dion Tolley and Matthew Saxby from Place Bulimba, Mr Tolley said the renovation was one of the best he'd seen in the area.

"When you see the before photos, it's almost hard to believe it's the same house," Mr Tolley said. "The owners have taken what was essentially a tired, barely functional Queenslander and turned it into an extraordinary luxury family home."

The expansive outdoor entertaining zone. Pic: Place.

The property is located close to the Yeerongpilly Green retail and dining precinct, public transport, and sporting facilities.

18 Ellesmere Street, Yeronga is currently listed for sale by Dion Tolley and Matthew Saxby from Place Bulimba. An auction is scheduled for March 29 at 11am.