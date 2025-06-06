Golf course views, pool, cabana and golf cart bunker - this home has it all

WATCH: What to expect for regional property markets during winter

62 Henry Street in Merewether is listed with Presence Real Estate's Chasse Ede. Picture supplied

A luxury property overlooking the sixth fairway on Merewether Golf Course has hit the market.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom house at 62 Henry Street in Merewether is listed with Presence Real Estate's Chasse Ede.



62 Henry Street, Merewether

It's ideal for golf enthusiasts and entertainers alike.



The property includes an expansive outdoor entertaining area with an in-ground swimming pool, a cabana and a pool house.

The property backs onto Merewetehr Golf Course. Picture supplied

There is also a secure golf cart bunker with direct access to the golf course.



The fairway provides the backdrop and "feels like an extension of your backyard", Mr Ede said.



The property includes a swimming pool and cabana. Picture supplied

Mr Ede handled the sale of the property in October 2020 when it fetched $2.5 million.

The tri-level property has been renovated and updated, including upgrading the outdoor entertaining area with Travertine pavers around the pool, a large deck, a fire pit, and a pool house.

The front exterior of the house. Picture supplied

A cabana overlooking the pool includes a built-in barbecue kitchen.



"It was built in 2008 and I sold it to the current owners in 2020 for $2.5 million, which was certainly a strong sale at the time," Mr Ede said.

The median room. Picture supplied

"We are guiding $3.2 million to $3.5 million."

The property has 590 square metres of indoor and outdoor living space across the 923-square metre block.



An internal lift provides access to the three levels.



The billiards room. Picture supplied

The ground floor encompasses all living spaces, including a large billiards room and a media room, with open-plan living, dining and kitchen at the rear that leads to a covered balcony overlooking the pool.



The kitchen has a 900mm Smeg oven and Miele appliances, including a built-in espresso machine.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

The five bedrooms are all upstairs, including the oversized master suite with balcony access, an ensuite and walk-in robe.

A second bedroom also has an ensuite, and the remaining three access a main bathroom on the top floor.



The master bedroom. Picture supplied

Premium features include wool carpets, underfloor heating in the living areas and ducted air conditioning.

"We've had 28 groups through the property, and they are all by appointment as we're not running any open homes," the agent said.

The master bedroom ensuite. Picture supplied

"We've got buyers in that $3.2 million to $3.5 million range and a lot of people that have come through already live in beautiful parts of the region, but this one grabbed their attention with the size and scale of it."

The proximity to the golf course is an added bonus for some.

The fire pit area overlooks the golf course. Picture supplied

"There are buyers, whether it's the husband, wife or both, or their kids, who play golf," he said.



"When people turn up at the house, I say 'welcome to the sixth fairway'."

Mr Ede said the block size was also significant for the area.

An aerial view of the property. Picture supplied

"There are probably fewer than 10 blocks in that section of Henry Street and Macquarie Street that are 900-odd square metres and above," he said.



According to Cotality, the median house value in Merewether is $1.96 million.

62 Henry Street, Merewether.