Grand 1950s home 'Waverley' listed for $2.95m on Curzon Road

WATCH: Take a look inside this property listed in New Lambton.

One of the finest homes on New Lambton's blue-ribbon Curzon Road is back on the market.

Waverley, a grand five-bedroom, three-bathroom house on 1500 square metres at 62 Curzon Road, is listed with a guide of $2.95 million with Luke Murdoch at Murdoch Property.



62 Curzon Road, New Lambton is listed with Luke Murdoch at Murdoch Property. Picture supplied

According to CoreLogic, the property traded hands in 2016 for $1.825 million and was held by one owner for 33 years prior to the last sale.



"It has traded only a handful of times in the last 30 years," Mr Murdoch said.

The grand staircase in the entry foyer. Picture supplied

"It is a house people recognise and know from the street.



"It has a lovely feel and timber sash windows throughout, leadlight windows and all of the original charm of the 1950s.



The main bedroom. Picture supplied

"I don't know the home's history; it's clear someone important lived there at one point."



Set high on Curzon Road, the double brick residence boasts an elegant and timeless design across its two levels.



The property features new parquetry flooring. Picture supplied

A grand curved staircase at the entry foyer leads to the top floor with four bedrooms, including the master with an ensuite and balcony access, a study and the main bathroom.

The ground level has formal and informal living areas, including a loungeroom and fireplace.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

The owners extensively updated the home over the past nine years, including new parquetry herringbone flooring and a new kitchen.

The kitchen includes a top-of-the-line Falcon classic 900mm dual fuel stove and Silestone Eternal Statuario benchtops.



The dining room. Picture supplied

"There is new flooring through the home, which is stunning, and the owners also added the back deck," he said.

"They have made a lot of improvements to the home as well as the gardens and landscaping.

"It is well established and well cared for, and they have painstakingly looked after it."

The self-contained Carriage House. Picture supplied

In addition, a carriage house on the lower level has a self-contained retreat with a kitchen and bathroom.



The grounds feature terraced gardens, fruit trees, an in-ground saltwater pool, and a triple garage.



The swimming pool. Picture supplied

The property was listed for sale at $3.2 million to $3.4 million with another agency last year but failed to find a buyer.



"They have made a price adjustment this time around with the campaign," he said.

The alfresco area. Picture supplied

"We had it open for the first time on Saturday, and it was a good start to the campaign, with five contracts issued.

"I've had around 25 enquiries from people all around, including Canberra, Singleton, and regional NSW.

"Being so close to John Hunter Hospital is appealing, so we have had interest from people in the medical industry."



The block spans more than 1500 sqaure metres. Picture supplied

Curzon Road is one of the most prestigious addresses in New Lambton.

In August, a renovated 1910 Quenslander-style house on a 1736 square metre block at 44 Curzon Road sold for a street record of $4.26 million with Robinson Property's Mike Flook.

The house dates back to the 1950s. Picture supplied

The previous street record was set in September 2021 with the $4.175 million transaction of a five-bedroom home with a tennis court on 2673 square metres at 26 Curzon Road.



The top price for a house in New Lambton was in November 2023, with Presence Real Estate agent Chasse Ede's record-breaking $4.95 million sale of a five-bedroom home on 1992 square metres at 54 Addison Road.



According to CoreLogic, the median house price in New Lambton is $1.11 million.

62 Curzon Road, New Lambton.