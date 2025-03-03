Home bar, split-level, exposed brick: '80s master built home attracts top price

A 1980s time capsule master-built home at New Lambton Heights has sold for $1.517 million at auction.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home attracted one registered bidder, while others showed serious interest in the immaculately maintained property which sold at auction on the weekend.

The home features plenty of 1980s flashbacks including this retro home bar. Pic: Supplied

The large two-level brick home features signature 1980s inclusions such as a home bar, vibrant red bathroom and a split-level floorplan.



While listing agent Michael Barber of Ray White Charlestown was unable to comment on the auction, he said the property created plenty of interest due to it being "a big family home in a great location".

The interiors of the long-held family home would certainly bring back memories for those who grew up in suburban Australia in the 1980s.

Split-level living was as popular as an open-plan footprint is today. Pic: Supplied

The home bar features saloon doors through to the bar, an arched entrance over the bar, exposed brick walls and a raked timber ceiling.

The layout of the home is a split-level design, which in its day was as popular as open-plan living is today.

The step-up circular bath is a highlight of the distinctive bathroom. Pic: Supplied

Tile flooring, another trending feature of interior design in the decade, is also featured throughout the house including slate tiles in the bar and rumpus room, while the entry and kitchen feature bold patterned tiles.

The bathroom, which follows a bold red colour scheme, is also eye-catching.

Timber-raked ceiling and bold floor tiles are two features of the New Lambton Heights home's kitchen. Pic: Supplied

Along with vibrant red floor tiles both the circular raised bath and shell-shaped basins come in a bold red.

The median price for a house in New Lambton Heights sits at $1.07 million according to CoreLogic.

This well-positioned block of land at Blacksmiths sold for $900,000. Pic: Supplied

Beachside block

Meanwhile, a very well-positioned vacant block of land at Blacksmiths, which had been held by the owners for more than 50 years, has sold for $900,000 at auction.

The 429sqm vacant block, which has zoning for both a commercial and residential property, attracted three bidders.

The successful bidder was from out of the area and is looking to eventually build and use it as both a home and commercial space.

Listing agent Ben Casey of Sold Real Estate, said the greatest interest had come from buyers who were attracted to the block having commercial zoning.

It's position directly opposite Blacksmith Surf Club, Nine Mile Beach and Blacksmiths Breakwall was also a drawcard.