How much could the former Bunnings Warehouse site at Belmont North fetch?

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The former Bunnings Warehouse site at Belmont North is listed for sale by expressions of interest. File picture

THE former site of the Bunnings Warehouse in Belmont North is on the market.



And it could fetch a significant sum if past sales of other Bunnings sites across the state are anything to go by.

The warehouse closed in 2021 after Bunnings moved to new premises at Bennetts Green. Picture supplied

The warehouse is listed for sale with James Wilson and Ben Wilkinson of Colliers on behalf of owners, Bunnings Property Management Ltd.



The agents were unable to reveal a price guide for the site however, Mr Wilson has overseen the sale of several Bunnings Warehouse properties across NSW.



The 12,820 square metre warehouse occupies a 4.038-hectare site. Picture supplied

These include Eastgardens in Sydney which fetched $75 million along with Port Macquarie ($44.65 million); Coffs Harbour ($30.6 million) and Albury ($30.4 million).



The single level 12,820 square metre warehouse occupies a 4.038-hectare site at 393 Pacific Highway.

Expressions of interest close on March 6. Picture supplies

Mr Wilkinson said the expansive land holding provided "excellent repositioning opportunities for industrial, retail or mixed-use usages" for developers or owner-occupiers.



"The 4.038 hectare site is the largest appropriately zoned site in the primary catchment with direct access to the Pacific Highway, making it a highly defensive land holding given the rare offering and limited supply of retail/commercial land," Mr Wilkinson said.

The selling agent said the site offered repositioning opportunities for industrial, retail or mixed-use usages. Picture supplied

Expressions of interest close on March 6.

The site is on the market for the first time since the hardware store closed its doors in early 2021 to relocate to new premises at Bennetts Green.



The site was previously leased to the NSW Government for use as the state's first regional mass COVID-19 vaccination hub. Picture supplied

It was leased to the NSW Government for use as the state's first regional mass COVID-19 vaccination hub in July 2021 until August 2022.



It took just over a month to renovate the former Bunnings site into a medical facility with the capacity to administer up to 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines a week.



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