How the other half live: Inside multi million dollar mansions left to linger

Coming to the end of the year, property listings have slowed down and some of Australia's most luxurious properties are lingering on the market.

However, according to a new report by Ray White, these properties may be flying off the shelves in the new year.

New data points to a rebound in the luxury market for 2026. Pic: Marshall White.

After years of underperformance in Sydney and Melbourne, new data suggests the luxury market looks set to have a solid rebound.

While luxury growth has been strong in Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and the coastal hotspots in Southeast Queensland over the past five years, the tide may be turning.

Sydney's luxury market grew 6 per cent between 2024 and 2025, while Melbourne recorded a 5 per cent lift in 2025.

If you're in the luxury market, or a lottery win is in your future, you might want to check out these exceptional properties across Australia.

The Myer family home

One of Melbourne's most iconic properties, 'Cranlana', has been on the market for over a year now. Owned by the Myer family for more than a century, the property is currently listed with a price guide of $96 million to $105 million.

When it first hit the market, the estate was expected to shatter real estate records to become the city's first $100 million home. founder of the iconic Myer department store, Sidney Myer, purchased the property in the early 20th century and it has remained in the family since.

Occupying over 11,000 square metres of land, Cranlana is the largest private holding in the area. The grand Edwardian estate features eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, grand formal dining room, library, ballroom and exceptional gardens designed by architect Harold Desbrowe Annear.

Talana designed by architect John Beswicke

Designed by renowned architect John Beswicke, 'Talana' is located on Hawthorn East's Harcourt Street - a street commonly referred to as "millionaire's row". Beswicke designed the grand 'Talana' for his wife in 1899, but she preferred to live at a different property known as 'Rotha'.

The Queen Anne and Tudor style home is set on a sweeping 4198-square-metre block with a price guide of $16.5 million to $18.1 million. The main residence features six bedrooms, two bathrooms, a grand reception foyer, multiple living zones and many original period details.

Also on the property is a self-contained summer house, heated swimming pool, synthetic grass tennis court and park-like gardens.

A waterfront mansion in Minyama

Located in Minyama is this waterfront mansion at the end of a coveted cul-de-sac. Spread over 2083-square-metres of land with an impressive 94 metres of water frontage, 'Tangaroa' is one of the Sunshine Coast's grandest estates.

The sprawling single-level home features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, lush tropical gardens, alfresco terraces with water views, a 25-metre lap pool, bar, office, gallery, sauna and four-car garage.

A $19 million warehouse

Behind its unassuming industrial facade, this architecturally-designed warehouse is filled with surprises. Renovated in 2018, 'The Pigeon Shed' is a warehouse-cum-contemporary home in the heart of Chippendale.

Owned by creative director Beau Neilson, daughter and heiress to billionaire Judith Neilson and Kerr Neilson, the property hit the market in an expression of interest campaign with a price guide of $19 million.

Set over three levels, the commanding former soap factory features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, copper-clad internal lift, multiple terraces and an indoor/outdoor swimming pool overlooking the kitchen and dining area.