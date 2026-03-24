How to help your kids buy a home without giving them your life savings

Australia is in the grip of a housing crisis, which disproportionately impacts first home buyers. This in turn puts a lot of pressure on families that have the finances to provide assistance to their adult children.

If you've bought your own home, you've probably got some great nuggets of advice. Pic: Shutterstock

But financial help isn't the only way that parents can help. If you don't intend to provide financial assistance to help your offspring enter the property market, there are other ways you can help.

Making sure not to impact your retirement plans is critical. Brooke Cooper, mortgage analyst at comparison website YourMortgage.com.au says the pressure to help your kids get in is real as home ownership becomes increasingly out of reach for younger generations.

If parents give more than they can afford to, they might undermine their own financial stability in retirement, she says.

"Parents should consider not only their children's ability to purchase a home, but also their expected retirement income, super balance and future care needs is important, especially as living costs rise and people live longer," Cooper says.

But if you've bought your own home, you've probably got some great nuggets of advice you can offer along the way. Here's some tips you can help explain.

Read more: First home buyers: how to save for a 5 per cent deposit in six months

Can you afford it?

Just because the bank will lend you the money to buy a house, that doesn't mean you can necessarily afford it.



Pointing out that the cash rate is subject to rises and falls, that job security can change and that once you own a property, utility bills, insurance and renovation costs start piling up is an important conversation to have.

Co-ownership is hard to untangle

If your adult child is living with their partner and they're saving for their first home, you could quite rightly be concerned about the potential of a break-up after they've purchased a property together.

Explaining how a formal property settlement works and making sure that their joint ownership structure has been put together by a qualified lawyer is critical.

This conversation could include division factors and time limits for de facto couples facing property settlements. The key here is to keep accurate records of contributions to the property, including renovation costs and the size of the deposit contributed.

Guide your child through the important checks and balances required before purchasing. Pic: Shutterstock

Do your homework

There just aren't enough properties to go around in Australia right now, with a property shortage continuing to inflate property prices. Despite this, it's critical that first home buyers buy with their head, not their heart.

Guide your child through the important checks and balances required before purchasing.

This includes obtaining a professional building and pest inspection, checking for structural issues and finding out through the local council whether there are any planned developments close by.

Read more: The hidden home costs rising faster than your mortgage

Make sure they understand the lingo

Explaining that Lenders Mortgage Insurance is a once-off, non-refundable insurance paid by borrowers, what the term loan-to-value ratio means, what settlement really means, how much stamp duty will cost and helping calculate the deposit required can be a huge help as your adult child navigates the purchase of their first home.

Also help guide them through the First Home Super Saver Scheme and the five per cent deposit scheme and help navigate access, bearing in mind that the paperwork can take some time to fill out.

How to budget

Paying a mortgage takes financial discipline and budgeting, so it's worth having some conversations about how to do it.

There are plenty of budgeting apps out there, but actually populating a budget with realistic property ownership costs takes experience.



Help in the process of listing some of the common household expenses, including a guide of average costs in your state for each line item.

With the right support and advice, you can ensure your child is confident about stepping into property ownership.