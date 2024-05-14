I bought at the top of the property market - but I'm not worried

As someone who writes about the property market for a living, I have unique insight into what home values are doing across the country and what makes them go up, down or stay steady.

"We sold up because it was the right time for us, but it was the wrong time in the market," says writer Jemimah Clegg. Pic: Models for Shutterstock

I talk to experts about the market all the time - there's no way I could make a bad call when making my own property purchases, right?

Well, not exactly.

Last week I wrote a story about the most recent peak of median dwelling prices in each capital city, and in Melbourne, that was in February 2022, CoreLogic data shows.

And when, pray tell, did I buy my most recent home? You guessed it - just over two years ago - right at the top of the market.

Time to buy

The decision to buy at that time wasn't one we planned. It all began in 2019, when our first daughter was six months old and our beloved, yet tiny, apartment began bursting at the seams.

We sold up because it was the right time for us, but it was the wrong time in the market.

Melbourne's median unit price in mid-2019 was roughly $460,000 - down about 8 per cent from the year before, and it turns out, as low as it has been since.

We still made a tidy profit thanks to a substantial renovation and because we had it for five years - long enough to see its value rise.

Despite selling at the bottom of the market, Jemimah and her family still made a profit after a reno. Pic: Shutterstock

We then rented for what was meant to be six months or so while on the hunt for our next home - hopefully a house - in an affordable but not too far-flung area.

And then it was 2020. Lockdowns made it near impossible to look at homes and there weren't many for sale anyway.

Biding our time

Every economist I interviewed at the time said house-prices would tank, and we felt poised to pick up a bargain once lockdowns were over.

But prices did the opposite, thanks to low interest rates and government schemes, and before we knew it, our six-month rental turned into a three-year one, and our family of three turned into a family of four.

So when a lovely townhouse in an area we liked finally came up, we bought it - market conditions be damned.

Did I know interest rates would go up, forcing prices in Melbourne to cool? Nope, again expert opinion indicated rates would stay low for much longer.

And so, as it stands, our property has probably lost a bit of value - maybe $30,000 or so - but I'm not worried about it.

Long term investment

We won't sell for at least another five years, and by then, prices will have increased from where they are now, and likely from where they were two years ago.

How do I know this? Well, I don't. I can only make an educated guess - considering the growing population of Melbourne, the fact that house prices tend to roughly double over ten-year periods, and the fantastic location of our home.

But if, for whatever reason, our property does not gain value in the next five to 10 years and we need to sell it, we would do so without hesitation.

To us, its value is not just monetary - it's tangible. It is a roof over our heads when so many don't have one. It is memories and comfort and community and convenience.

Properties, it turns out, are not just money-making machines, they are homes. What could be more valuable than that?