Inside the luxury Belmont mansion listed with a multi-million dollar price tag

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This six-bedroom home at 111 Ross Street in Belmont is listed for sale with a guide of $3.999 million to $4.3 million. Picture supplied

A LUXURY mansion in Belmont has hit the market with a guide that could achieve the highest price for a non-waterfront property in the lakeside suburb.



Louise Vico, of Viking Realty, is marketing the 1090 square metre property at 111 Ross Street which spans six bedrooms and five bathrooms across a huge floorplan.

The upper floor terrace has expansive views across Lake Macquarie. Picture supplied

"It is an amazing home," Ms Vico said.

"It is 825 square metres of house with six bedrooms, five car garaging and an 80,000 litre swimming pool on a premier street in Belmont.

The property has a 11.6-metre in-ground saltwater swimming pool. Picture supplie

"It's non-waterfront but we are aiming for the highest sale price of a non-waterfront property in Belmont."



The property is listed with a guide of $3.999 million to $4.3 million.



The view from the alfresco deck. Picture supplied

The most expensive non-waterfront home in Belmont is a four-bedroom home at 1 The Shores Way which sold for $3 million in 2021.

Overall, the most expensive home in the suburb is a four-bedroom waterfront property at 144 Ross Street which set the Belmont record in 2021 when it fetched $4.55 million.



The open-plan dining and living room. Picture supplied

It is only the third time the home has been offered for sale after the owner bought the property in 2013.



CoreLogic records show the property was purchased for $1.95 million.

A studio on the top level is set up as a gym. Picture supplied

The sprawling home spans three levels including a studio space with an ensuite and a large terrace on the top which is used as a gym.



The ground floor has two bedrooms, an office and two large rumpus rooms including one with a wet bar.

The marble staircase in the foyer. Picture supplied

A staircase leads up from the polished marble entrance foyer to the middle level which has an additional four bedrooms including the master with ensuite and walk-in robe.



There is also the main bathroom, a second office and a huge open-plan kitchen, dining and living area which connects to a large entertaining deck with 180-degree views across the lake.



The kitchen has Miele and Vintec appliances. Picture supplied

There are also a pool house with an extra bathroom that could be used as a home office or teenager retreat which overlooks the 11.6-metre in-ground swimming pool.



And for those with an extensive car collection, there is garaging to accommodate up to five vehicles.

The garages can accommodate for five vehicles and has a 2.1-metre height clearance for storing boats or trailers. Picture supplied

The median house value in Belmont is $844,000, according to CoreLogic.

The property is open for inspection by private appointment.

111 Ross Street, Belmont.

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