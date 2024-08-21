Investors, first home buyers vying for $155k West Wollongong listing

The one-bedroom listing at 7/1-5 Mount Keira Road, West Wollongong has a price guide of $155,000. Picture: Supplied

After less than a week on the market, a West Wollongong studio apartment is attracting significant interest from investors and first home buyers.



The one-bedroom listing at 7/1-5 Mount Keira Road, West Wollongong has a price guide of $155,000.



It's a price-point significantly lower than the current median value for units in the Illawarra, which is $730,374, according to CoreLogic.



Read more: Oceanfront home in sought-after Gerroa has nearly $7m price tag



The ground level listing features 31 square metres internal living space. Picture: Supplied

The ground level listing features 31 square metres internal living space plus a dedicated car space, and has been updated with a new kitchen and renovated bathroom.



It's located within proximity of the Wollongong CBD, shops and the university, no doubt adding to its investment appeal.

"These types of properties are always popular with the investors, with the location, university market and hospital market," selling agent, Victor Shalala from MMJ Wollongong said.



CoreLogic records show the property was listed for rent at $310 per week earlier this year.



Mr Shalala said they had been inundated with buyer interest, with the price-point capturing plenty of attention.

He said the interest was mainly from investors, including some from Sydney, as well as a few owner-occupiers.

"There are some first home buyers looking to get into the market - obviously it's the cheapest way to do that," Mr Shalala said.

Records also show it previously sold in February 2021 for $174,000.



Mr Shalala said a couple of the major banks were potentially lending for purchases of these types of properties; a different environment compared to several years ago.



However, he said there was a reason for the reduced asking price.

"When I first appraised the property, it was well over the $200,000 mark, but there's capital works proposed to be done, such as repairs to the structure that are long overdue," he said.

"So we had to adjust the price to reflect that."

The property has been updated with a new kitchen, renovated bathroom and features an internal laundry. Picture: Supplied

This follows an out-of-area investor snapping up a studio apartment in the same complex for less than $150,000.

The one-bedroom apartment at 36/1-5 Mount Keira Road, West Wollongong sold for $149,000 in July.



Selling agent, Sam Vescio from MMJ North said there had been multiple apartments in the same complex on the market as there were "substantial building rectification works" due to take place.



Also, earlier this year, a small studio apartment in the same complex sold for under $200,000.

The one-bedroom studio apartment, located at 33/1-5 Mount Keira Road and 40 square metres in size, changed hands for $199,000.