Is this 33-acre coastal estate at Bobs Farm the ultimate lifestyle property?

The poolside pavilion at 1 Cromarty Lane in Bobs Farm. Picture supplied

A hobby farm with a luxury home minutes from the beach has hit the market in Port Stephens.

Gracemere Estate, at 1 Cromarty Lane in Bobs Farm, is set across 33 acres on the former site of The Palms Golf Course.

Dane Queenan from PRD Port Stephens is marketing the property for sale by auction.

"It's on 33 acres and having acreage of this size so close to the coast, that's the biggest point of difference," Mr Queenan said.



Gracemere Estate, at 1 Cromarty Lane in Bobs Farm, is listed with Dane Queenan at PRD Port Stephens. Picture supplied

The estate includes a five-bedroom, four-bathroom house with high-end finishes and luxury features, including an outdoor entertaining pavilion overlooking the saltwater swimming pool.

"It's a major renovation," he said.

The open-plan living, dining and kitchen features cathedral ceilings. Picture supplied

"The original home was pulled back to bare bones and rebuilt, so the slab is original in regards to the building footprint but everything else has been stripped out and redone."



Set against a backdrop of paddocks and established palm trees, the 33-acre property includes a fenced riding area and enough space for the owners to keep cows, goats, sheep and horses.



The living room has a stone fireplace. Picture supplied

Inside the house features cathedral ceilings, skylights and expansive windows that fill the rooms with natural light.



V-groove panelled ceilings, timber textures, stone elements and barn doors create a refined country coastal aesthetic.

One of the five bedrooms. Picture supplied

At the centre of the home is an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area with herringbone oak flooring and a stone fireplace.



"The lounge, kitchen and dining is sensational," he said.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

"The high cathedral ceilings, beautiful marble stone on the benchtops; it's state-of-the-art."

The kitchen has marble benchtops, shaker cabinetry, high-end appliances, an island bench and a fully fitted butler's pantry.



The alfresco area. Picture supplied

The area opens to a tiled pavilion-style alfresco entertaining area with a pitched roof.



There are five bedrooms, including the oversized master suite.



The rooms are generous in size. Picture supplied

There are three bathrooms, all with floor-to-ceiling white subway tiles, black fixtures and marble floors.



One includes a luxurious egg-shaped freestanding bathtub.

The bathroom has an egg-shaped bathtub. Picture supplied

The floorplan is designed to be either a whole home or with separate guest accommodation.

Additionally, the property has a large shed as well as DA approval for a shed in the front paddock (ideal for a wedding venue or restaurant) and a stable complex in the rear paddock near the arena.



WATCH: 1 Cromarty Lane, Bobs Farm.

"It's an agistment farm as well, so the owners agist horses on the property," he said.



"It would suit anyone who wants to have a hobby farm or might like to create a wedding venue, or someone who just wants a large family home with that level of space if you've got children, motorbikes and horses.

Soak in the outdoor bathtub. Picture supplied

"With the property being on the main road, it also has billboards which provide a stream of income as well."

The property will be sold by auction and is expected to fetch a significant price.



The footprint of the home spans 700 square metres. Picture supplied

Mr Queenan said comparable properties include 34b Port Stephens Drive in Anna Bay that sold at auction for $3.96 million in February 2024.

"That was, at the time, the most expensive home sold in Anna Bay," he said.

The property is minutes from Birubi Beach. Picture supplied

"We are seeing this as a comparison in regards to the style of the property, but the difference is this one is on 33 acres whereas the other only had two acres.

"It is an incredible property."

According to Cotality, the median house value in Bobs Farm is $1.58 million.