Is this new platform the future of safe and affordable travel for women?

The summer holidays are almost here, which means many Australians are planning trips both locally and internationally.

For female travellers, particularly those opting for solo trips, travelling can bring up two major issues - safety and affordability. Veteran tour guide and retreat facilitator, Tammie Day, has launched a brand new platform attempting to solve these two problems.

Travel can bring up two major issues for women - safety and affordability. Pic: Unsplash.

Vibrant Women Homestay is similar to travel sites like Airbnb and Stayz, but where it differs is its service to female travellers. The platform connects female travellers with vetted female hosts offering spare rooms within their own homes.

Ms Day was inspired to start the platform after her extensive work running retreats and travel experiences for women through her business Vibrant Women Travel.

She began to notice a gap in the market when her clients were having difficulty finding safe and affordable accommodation before and after the booked retreats.

Ms Day would suggest staying on at the retreat hotel as the safest option, but understood that it was very expensive.

"It's prohibitive, plus the Australian dollar doesn't go very far," she says. "We have women travelling the world and they can't find safe, affordable accommodation."

While Ms Day plans travel experiences all around the world, her first country of focus for the new platform was Australia.

"Australians have some of the largest houses in the world," she says. "There's not much point in me trying to find homes in countries where people live in small apartments and don't have spare rooms."

However, since then Ms Day has seen homes listed from all over the world: "We've had places come online in Egypt, Morocco, Bali and Thailand."

Vibrant Women Homestay focuses on women-friendly accommodation, however, the platform also allows female travellers to bring male partners and children. As well as connecting with other women, another benefit is that it allows hosts to monetise their spare bedrooms and create a source of revenue.

Ms Day says her own mother was having difficulties being able to travel: "She's very fit, she wanted to travel, but she had no money."

Her mother now hosts guests in her unit overlooking the water as a way to fund her own travel experiences.

Unlike other platforms, hosts can only list their main properties, which means the site won't impact rental markets and create greater housing unaffordability.

"These are not vacation houses, or holiday homes, we only allow properties where it's the host's primary residence," says Ms Day.

"But you don't have to own it, you could be renting it."

Since launching, the business has been in a growth phase trying to get enough homes onto the platform for the amount of demand. Ms Day says she's been surprised at the organic growth and how the word has spread.

"We've done no advertising and we're getting at least one new listing a day."

Unlike other platforms, hosts can only list their main properties. Pic: Unsplash.

Despite being restricted to primary residences, there is no lack of interesting accommodation options on the site.

"We've got some people on the Gold Coast and they've got a yurt by the river, which is lovely," Ms Day says. "Then we've got some tiny houses, we've got people on farms with converted sheds.

"We've got someone who's got a three-bedroom house that's really a wedding venue, and they live up the top."

Similar to Airbnb, the platform will also enable hosts to create experiences for their guests and monetise their knowledge and skills. For example, there are already hosts offering yoga and art classes.

"Some people might want to offer a cooking class or a guided tour or an airport transfer."

To be able to host a home on the site and ensure safety of guests, there is a strict process in place that includes proof of identification, an interview, proof of residence and a referral from another member of the community.

"We do our very best, no one else does this level of verification," says Ms Day.

"You have to be physically known to us or by someone that we know, or we do a video chat and a walk around the apartment to see what you're putting on the site is accurate.

"Verification's very important to us."

So far, Vibrant Women Homestay's biggest demographic is middle-aged women. Some of those who need the additional income, and others who are simply looking for community and company.

"They love to host people and would be the ones who would love to take you shopping and out to dinner because they want to socialise."

Whether it's building community, fostering friendships, creating affordable travel experiences or a source of income for hosts, the platform's intention is simple.

"Our model is designed to support women."