'It's special': Australian country charm meets Hamptons in the Highlands

The Southern Highlands has been described as Sydney and Canberra'w answer to New York's The Hamptons or London's Cotswolds.



It has all the ingredients including sprawling historic estates, bucolic pastures, quaint country hamlets and multi-million-dollar property an idyllic escape for cashed-up creatives, business moguls, and celebrities alike.

It is a favourite of Nicole Kidman, Mike Cannon-Brookes, Miriam Margoyles, Gai Waterhouse, Colette Dinningan and Tim Michin to name a few.



Even King Charles has fallen for the region's charms, securing custodianship of heritage-listed Hillview Estate via his charity The King's Foundation Australia, with plans to restore the once vice-regal summer residence into a cultural and educational hub.

Another drawcard for the area's character is the mix of architectural styles.



You'll find stately Georgian homes in Berrima, ornate Victorian architecture in Bowral, striking modern and

contemporary builds, and Federation and Arts and Crafts bungalow-style homes.



The latter are largely thanks to local builders Alf Stephens and Sons, who put their stamp on both the Highlands and Canberra, building many public buildings and residential homes in the 1930s.

Other popular build choices for the region include colonial, farmhouse and classic Hamptons homes, taking advantage of larger lots in this verdant cooler clime.

A stunning example that combines elements of these three styles is Patchdale in Burradoo, "one of the district's finest and most admired homes," according to the sale listing.

Located in the centre of blue chip Burradoo's 'golden triangle', the former colonial-style farmhouse has been transformed by the current vendors into a Nancy Meyer's dream home with a Hamptons influence, complete with a walled rose garden and separate artist's studio.

Selling agent Sandie Dunne of Dunne Southern Highlands says that the property has received "a great deal of interest" from those looking for a weekender or holiday escape, and others considering a move away from the city completely.

"People want to see it because it's special, it's probably the best property in Burradoo," she said.

Co-agent Karl Zabel echoes the sentiment, highlighting the privacy of the block and its casual living as key features.

"It's extremely private and is on the best block in Patchway Place and is one of the most enviable blocks in Burradoo.



"It's very attractive to those looking at a tree change move, and people have commented that they love that it's casual rather than formal," he said.

Ms Dunne says that interest is also coming from locals who are interested in comparing their own property value, along with the timeless renovation, where colonial country farmhouse meets Hamptons style.

"People have that 'wow, we've got to see it' mentality," she said.



"There's a Hamptons influence, certainly the furniture is very Hamptons, but it's also just a classic country home, which people love."

The six-bed, six-bath residence sits on 1.5 acres of lush gardens and sprawling lawns.



It features wrap-around verandahs, an open-planned informal living area with a stone fireplace opening onto a vast outdoor terrace, a grand formal living room with a gas fireplace, a European-kitted kitchen with a butler's pantry, and exposed beamwork.

For those looking to work from home there are two studies, along with a detached artist studio.

Where Patchdale really shines, however, is in its extraordinary garden setting featuring many rare and beautiful specimen trees and plants, along with a walled rose garden, meadow garden and parkland with expansive lawns.

The property has a price guide of $9 million.

More Hamptons homes on the market

This beachside home in Sydney with a touch of the Hamptons has a price guide of $3.55 -$3.9 million. Pic: Supplied

This traditional Hamptons beauty on 166 Central Road, Avalon Beach features cedar shingles, pitched rooflines and wide verandahs classic to this architectural style.

The interiors of the Avalon Beach home are flooded with light from a rear-north aspect on the 924 square metre parcel, and an impressive backyard features a dining cabana with pizza oven, a barrel-style sauna, spa, and fully self-contained studio with similarly pitched rooflines. It's currently on the market with a guide of $3.55 -$3.9 million.

Coasting along

In Queensland this Sunshine Coast home has a price guide of more than $3 million. Pic: Supplied

This coastal Hamptons home at 14 Fountain Road, Buderim captures sweeping vistas over the Pacific coastline from its northern escarpment position in this Sunshine Coast village.

Making the most of its perch, the four-bed, three-bath home has been designed with banks of louvres and shutters to maximise airflow and light, and interiors distill a Hamptons coastal feel through crisp whites and greys, Helidon Sandstone walls and bamboo floors.



It's guiding over $3 million.

Power saver

Less than an hour south of Canberra this home is currently on the market for $1.6 million to $1.75 million. Pic: Supplied

Enjoying a 34.5 acre block on rolling grassland less than an hour south of Canberra, this beautiful energy-efficient home at 38 Bendemeer Lane, Michelago offers a modern-industrial take on a Hamptons-inspired aesthetic, with owners who don't receive any power bills.

Featuring sunrises over the picturesque Tinderry Mountain Range and unobstructed views of the property's pastures through the gorgeous double-glazed picture windows, the five-bed, two-bath home is a perfect family escape. It's currently on the market for $1.6 - $1.75 million.

Hamptons in Hampton

The near-new four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home at 27 Grenville Street in Victoria's Hampton features Hamptons-style hallmarks beyond its facade, including white timber fencing, travertine steps, Japanese Maple Trees, hydrangeas and gardenias.

The outdoor area includes a saltwater solar- and gas-heated pool and spa, a wood fire pizza oven in the alfresco lounge area, a 10-foot in-ground trampoline and storage shed.



It's on the market for offers between $4.7 - $5.1 million.