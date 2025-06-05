'It's very zen': Take a tour of this South Coast home's yoga studio, lavish gardens

WATCH: What to expect for regional property markets during winter

An acreage property on the South Coast of NSW featuring a purpose-built yoga studio amidst its eye-catching surroundings is on the market.

The property, located at 17 Greenmeadow Lane, Nowra Hill has a guide in the mid-to-high $3 million range.

The master-built, four-bedroom resort-style home sits on 26 acres.

Read more: 200-year-old estate, cellar door and resort on the South Coast has a $15m price tag

17 Greenmeadow Lane, Nowra Hill is on the market. Pictures: Albey Bond

Cotality records show the property was last sold in 2016.

The sellers said they had initially aimed to renovate the home but it soon became clear, "that it would be cheaper to just have a slab and start again".

"So we knocked the whole thing down," one of the sellers said.

The master-built, four-bedroom resort-style home sits on 26 acres. Picture: Albey Bond

Nowadays, you can strike a pose at the property's purpose-built yoga studio, which was created by the current owners and regularly hosts classes.

The co-owner said the studio could be retained to run a yoga business or converted into a bed and breakfast.

Another key feature of the property is its elaborate gardens.

This entails established boab trees, and a range of tropicals and natives. Also, succulents and cacti are on display, while vegetables, fruits, and herbs take pride of place in their own netted area.



The gardens have been a real passion project for the greenthumb owners.

"We love the garden," she said. "When we came here, there was no garden - just paddocks.

"So we started from scratch... There's been a lot of years of hard work.

"Everyone who visits, their jaw drops when they see the garden.

"Whereas most gardens are dying down for winter, this one is coming to life now."



The property has a guide in the mid-to-high $3 million range. Picture: Albey Bond

The owners, who are selling the property in order to downsize, said another key element of the home was its capacity as an entertainer.

"We have parties here - we could have a party with a hundred people here," she said.

"The house, all the doors open onto this big central deck.

"It has feeling, warmth, you can be comfortable at any time of the year. It's easy, comfortable, user-friendly and relaxing with a real holiday feeling."

Selling agent, Carrie Bond from Bond Lifestyle Properties said the interest in the property was primarily from Sydney buyers looking to relocate.

She described it as an "amazing" property, which featured an "incredible garden oasis, and an amazing house".

"People [who inspect it] are saying it's a remarkable surprise... It's very zen," Ms Bond said. "The house is elevated too and has beautiful views."