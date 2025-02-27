'It was never going to work': property industry weighs in on state government housing fix

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Property industry experts have come out in favour of the latest NSW government housing initiative, stating it is a better fit for Newcastle than the Transport Orientated Development (TOD) plan.

Stage two of the NSW government's low and mid-rise housing policy will see planning rules across the state changed from February 28.



The NSW government's new policy will see planning rules across the state changed to allow dual-occupancies, terraces, townhouses and residential flats within an 800-metre radius of 171 town centres and transport hubs. Picture Shutterstock

The changes allow dual occupancies, terraces, townhouses and residential flats within an 800-metre radius of 171 town centres and transport hubs, including Newcastle and the Lower Hunter.

It follows the introduction of the TOD policy last year, which allows multi-storey apartment buildings with a maximum height of 22 metres to be built on rezoned land within 400 metres around train stations.



These include Newcastle Interchange, Hamilton, Adamstown, Cardiff, Teralba, Booragul and Morisset.

Real estate agent Michael Edwards from Shiels and Co Property believes the new policy has a better chance of boosting housing supply in the region.

Mr Edwards is marketing the sale of a potential development site in a TOD zone in Hamilton.



The amalgamated property at 7-11 Hudson Street has not received any formal offers.



"The analysis we did shows it [TOD plan] is a Sydney-centric policy that they have tried to apply in Newcastle," Mr Edwards said.

7-11 Hudson Street, Hamilton is on the market as a potential TOD development site. Picture supplied

"It works in Chatswood and Roseville; they're putting apartments up all around the train stations, but our analysis shows that in places like Teralba, it was never going to work.

"Even Cardiff was a tough one.

"We identified Hamilton because it has the proximity to the city and perhaps a higher price point but we haven't had anyone jump on this property yet."



Areas earmarked for increased housing density under the new policy include town centres in Cessnock, Belmont, Boolaroo, Morisset, Maitland, Mayfield, Wallsend, Nelson Bay and Raymond Terrace.

Other areas include Charlestown Shopping Centre, Jewellstown Plaza, Green Hills Stockland Shopping Centre, Rutherford Marketplace, The Junction Fair and Waratah Village.

"I look at The Junction, which is a prime area where there is demand for smaller-style apartment buildings going into those areas," he said.

"I think the government has hit those targets a little better in some of these identified low and mid-rise housing zones.

"The fact it is three to six storeys, and with the changes around duplexes and townhouses, it is a much better policy that will have a bigger impact."

Shiels and Co Property agent Michael Edwards. Picture supplied

According to the Property Council, the latest housing reforms are a "much-needed step forward" toward boosting housing supply and unlocking a more diverse range of options for buyers and renters alike in Newcastle and the Hunter.



"Councils in the Lower Hunter and Central Coast have identified medium-density and infill housing as essential to increasing supply, improving affordability, and offering more choice in housing types," Property Council NSW Hunter and Central Coast regional director Amy De Lore said.

"This policy gives councils the flexibility to support higher-density housing in and around key town centres while giving developers more confidence to invest in these areas."

The reform is the second stage of the NSW Government's plan to promote infill residential developments around town centres and public transport hubs.

It aims to deliver 112,000 new homes across the state over the next five years.



Ms De Lore said ongoing collaboration with local councils was integral to ensure the smooth implementation of the reforms.

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"Councils now have an important role to play in supporting these changes and working alongside the industry to enable the timely delivery of new homes where they're needed most," she said.

"This is the best opportunity we have to meet our National Housing Accord targets.

"With this certainty, the industry can now get on with the job of building homes for our growing population."



New policy is 'a big positive'

Presence Real Estate agent Ryan Houston said the new policy is "a big positive" toward addressing the housing crisis.

"For Lake Macquarie City Council, it is going to unlock a lot of the R2 low-density blocks," Mr Houston said.

"It will allow many new development sites in Lake Macquarie, which is a big positive.

"I believe this policy will work much better than the TOD plan was attempting to do."

Presence Real Estate agent Ryan Houston. Picture supplied

Mr Houston said Newcastle and Lake Macquarie areas marked for high-density development as part of the TOD policy failed to attract developers.



"It's just not working," he said.

"Going to these higher density class two buildings, developers I work with are trying to steer away from it because construction is so expensive.

"The legislation has also changed so drastically for Class 2 construction that it has become near impossible to make it feasible for these developers to get it to work.

"For example, to build a unit complex in Cardiff near the train station would cost similar to building in Wickham.

''I could sell a two-bedroom apartment in Wickham for $800,000 to $850,000 whereas the market in Cardiff would only pay $550,000 to $600,000 for a two-bedder.

"Unfortunately, the feasibility does not stack up."



Mr Houston said long approval times with local council and red tape deter developers.



"The biggest problem is the DA process with local council is taking too long,'' he said.

"It is giving developers no confidence that their application will go through in a timely fashion and get approved.

''The best model would be a roadmap from the state government that clearly states the type of development that would work in that area and what they can and can't do.

"The developer could have confidence their project would be approved because it is in line with the CDC [complying development certificate] guidelines in place.

"At the moment, there is too much risk with approvals, building costs, red tape, and not knowing exactly what costs will be thrown at them by local council."