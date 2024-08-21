J-Lo and Ben Affleck's US$68m mansion still on the market in wake of divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's palatial Beverly Hills mansion has an asking price of US$68 million. Picture from The Agency/Shutterstock

Rumours of a split were rife in July when Jeniffer Lopez and Ben Affleck put their palatial Beverly Hills mansion on the market.



The gossip mill went into overdrive weeks later when Good Will Hunting star Affleck dropped $US20.5 million on a 1940s equestrian estate on the border of Brentwood and Pacific Palisades, also in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married in 2022. Picture from onthejlo.com

One month later, the couple's break-up was confirmed after Lopez filed for divorce in Los Angeles on August 20.



The official separation date is listed as April 26.



Singer and actress Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, wed in Las Vegas in July 2022 after re-sparking their relationship from two decades prior.



The indoor sports area. Picture from The Agency

The couple, nicknamed by the tabloids as "Bennifer", purchased the sprawling estate in 2023 for US$61 million.



The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion is on the market with an asking price of US$68 million (AUD $100.8 million) with Santiago Arana at The Agency.



The lavish three-storey property, Crestview Manor, occupies five acres in a gated community in Los Angeles.



The master suite. Picture from The Agency

The sprawling 4273 square metre floorplan includes an indoor sports court with an adjacent gym and games room.



The listing describes the property as "recently renovated with the highest level of quality within the last four months and nestled in one of Beverly Hills's most exclusive and secure enclaves".



The kitchen. Picture from The Agency

Crestview Manor is perched high, with views of the surrounding mountains, and offers complete privacy tucked behind double gates.



Inside features multiple living areas, with fireplaces in the family room, living room and master bedroom.



The dining room. Picture from The Agency

An enormous dressing room and display cabinet filled with designer shoes in the wardrobe provide a glimpse into the owner's megastar lifestyle.



The kitchen is a chef's dream, with vast bench space, including an L-shaped island, and views to the garden.



The living room. Picture from The Agency

A grand dining room with walls and ornate ceilings painted a rich green is complemented by timber hardwood floors.

In addition to the main house, the property has a separate guest penthouse, a caretaker house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse.



The house features a grand staircase. Picture from The Agency

There is a 12-car garage and, if you're throwing a star-studded party, there is enough parking space to accommodate up to 80 vehicles.



The indoor sports complex features basketball and pickleball courts, a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge and a bar.



The grounds feature an infinity-edge pool surrounded by sun loungers and a huge outdoor fire pit in the alfresco area.



Take a look inside J-Lo and Ben Affleck's luxury home. Pictures from The Agency