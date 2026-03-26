Kicking goals: Dragons player snaps up $2.7 million home in enemy territory

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Published 26 March 2026

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Illawarra Hawks superstar JaVale McGee's property history.

St George Illawarra Dragons centre Valentine Holmes and wife Natalia have purchased a home in his former club's heartland.

Cotality records show the Queensland and Australian representative recently snapped up a $2.7 million home in Caringbah South.

Holmes won a National Rugby League premiership with the Cronulla Sharks in 2016, before later joining the North Queensland Cowboys.

Read more: Inside the property near Kiama that's been featured on Married at First Sight

Valentine Holmes (pictured) and his new digs. Pictures: Cotality, Getty

Utility back Holmes joined the Sharks' traditional arch-rivals the Dragons in 2025.

The Holmes' new purchase is a four-bedroom home built in 1975, according to Cotality records.

"Welcome to your dream family retreat-a beautifully crafted home that combines timeless Mediterranean-inspired design with modern convenience, all in a peaceful, highly desirable pocket of the Sutherland Shire," the property's marketing states.

Read more: A look inside My Reno Rules judge Neale Whitaker's new South Coast cottage

Valentine Holmes in action for the Dragons. Picture: Getty

"Perfect for young families seeking a safe, vibrant lifestyle close to nature and top local schools, this thoughtfully designed home offers a low-maintenance lifestyle with every detail considered.

"Filled with natural light and warmth, the home provides multiple spaces for relaxing, entertaining and family time."

The home also contains luxurious finishes, open-plan living and an alfresco area with a large pool.

Read more: Inside NRL veteran Daly Cherry-Evans' property portfolio

The North Ward home. Picture: Cotality

Meanwhile, the Holmes' recently listed their North Ward, Queensland home a year after relocating to Sydney.

The home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and parking for three cars.

'David House' sits on a 1518 square metre block and features a wraparound verandah, timber floors and high ceilings.

The property has an asking price of offers over $1.998 million.

Valentine and First Base gym co-owner Natalia bought the home in 2023 for $1.405 million.

The couple rented out the home after Valentine inked a three-year deal with the Dragons.

Holmes purchased the property in 2023 for $1.405 million. Picture: Cotality

Meanwhile, the couple's 1930s Melton Hill home was initially listed for offers over $1.3 million.

However, the home sold in June 2023 for $1.15 million.

The three-bedroom house sits on 910 square metres and had been renovated.

Cotality records show the Holmes' had bought the home in 2019 for $1.1 million.

Holmes also bought an investment property, a two-bedroom apartment in the Woolooware Bay precinct, amid the 700 apartments developed around Shark Park.

Holmes' apartment cost $810,000 when completed in 2016.

Cotality records indicate Holmes still owns the apartment, which was most recently listed for rent at $650 a week.

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